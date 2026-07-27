OMAHA, Neb. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) today enhanced their merger application by offering customer protections that go beyond those provided in any prior rail merger. The new commitments are provided with the supplemental information requested by the Surface Transportation Board (STB) when it accepted the companies' merger application as complete on May 28, 2026."We are more confident than ever that creating America's first transcontinental railroad is good for America. The merger will provide our customers faster, more reliable and efficient coast-to-coast service from day one and create cost savings that will flow through to consumers," said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. "We talk to our customers every day, and as we listened to them and reviewed the STB's comments, we saw opportunities to provide additional assurances through an unprecedented set of voluntary commitments to our customers."Today's filing includes four new or expanded commitments:• New Competitive Opportunities. The combined railroad will significantly expand Committed Gateway Pricing (CGP), doubling the number of eligible shipments, and extending benefits to bulk unit train shippers. The expanded program is the functional equivalent of thousands of haulage agreements in a single enforceable commitment, creating even more opportunities for customers to benefit from the merger.• Expanded Customer Protections. The railroads will preserve Class I rail options for 3-to-2 shippers as well as 2-to-1 shippers, where they can legally grant access to another railroad. No prior rail merger has included a similarly broad commitment to preserve 3-to-2 access.• New Service Level Protections. In the unlikely event that service performance declines during merger integration, customers will be able to obtain temporary access to alternative rail service. This commitment provides an additional safeguard to help keep freight moving if unexpected service issues arise.• Stronger Oversight. If the merger's public benefits are not being delivered in a timely manner, customers will gain access to a new rate relief process. Combined with the new integration period service protection, this new process provides added accountability to customers."The public benefits of our merger are clear," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Mark George. "A stronger supply chain makes American businesses more competitive. Shifting freight from road to rail reduces wear on taxpayer-funded roads, improves safety, relieves congestion and lowers emissions. Reinvigorating the rail industry creates high-paying union jobs."With today's filing, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have completed their responses to the STB's requests for supplemental information. In a previous filing on July 7, the companies reaffirmed they have no interest in controlling the jointly owned Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA), Kansas City Terminal Railway (KCT) or TTX Company and provided options for implementing that commitment. Union Pacific's new binding agreement with CN directly resolves the TRRA and KCT ownership questions by transferring Norfolk Southern's interests to CN.As the Board continues its review of the merger application, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern expect the transaction to be completed in mid-2027. For more information, visit AmericasGreatConnection.com.About Union PacificUnion Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.About Norfolk SouthernSince 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.comCautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Union Pacific's, Norfolk Southern's or the combined company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements or those of the railroad industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "pro forma," or any variations or other comparable terminology.While Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have based these forward-looking statements on those expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs and projections they view as reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Union Pacific's, Norfolk Southern's or the combined company's control, including but not limited to, in addition to factors disclosed in Union Pacific's and Norfolk Southern's respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern providing for the acquisition of Norfolk Southern by Union Pacific (the "Transaction"); the risk that potential legal proceedings may be instituted against Union Pacific or Norfolk Southern and result in significant costs of defense, indemnification or liability; the possibility that the Transaction does not close when expected or at all because required Surface Transportation Board or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Transaction); the risk that the combined company will not realize expected benefits, cost savings, accretion, synergies and/or growth from the Transaction, or that such benefits may take longer to realize or be more costly to achieve than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, tariffs, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern operate; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Transaction; the costs associated with the anticipated length of time of the pendency of the Transaction, including the restrictions contained in the definitive merger agreement on the ability of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, respectively, to operate their respective businesses outside the ordinary course during the pendency of the Transaction; the diversion of Union Pacific's and Norfolk Southern's management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the Transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Union Pacific's or Norfolk Southern's customers, suppliers, employees, labor unions or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; the dilution caused by Union Pacific's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the consummation of the Transaction; the risk of a downgrade of the credit rating of Union Pacific's indebtedness, which could give rise to an obligation to redeem existing indebtedness; a material adverse change in the financial condition of Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern or the combined company; changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those impacting the transportation industry (including customers, employees and supply chains); Union Pacific's, Norfolk Southern's and the combined company's ability to successfully implement its respective operational, productivity, and strategic initiatives; a significant adverse event on Union Pacific's or Norfolk Southern's network, including, but not limited to, a mainline accident, discharge of hazardous materials, or climate-related or other network outage; the outcome of claims, litigation, governmental proceedings and investigations involving Union Pacific or Norfolk Southern, including, in the case of Norfolk Southern, those with respect to the Eastern Ohio incident; the nature and extent of Norfolk Southern's environmental remediation obligations with respect to the Eastern Ohio incident; new or additional governmental regulation and/or operational changes resulting from or related to the Eastern Ohio incident; and a cybersecurity incident or other disruption to our technology infrastructure.This list of important factors is not intended to be exhaustive. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Norfolk Southern's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 9, 2026 (available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000702165/000162828026006268/nsc-20251231.htm) and Norfolk Southern's subsequent filings with the SEC, Union Pacific's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2026 (available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/100885/000010088526000037/unp-20251231.htm) and Union Pacific's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. References to Union Pacific's and Norfolk Southern's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.ContactsUnion Pacific Media Inquiries:media@up.comUnion Pacific Investor Inquiries:Diana Prauner402-544-4227 or dprauner@up.comNorfolk Southern Media Inquiries:media.relations@nscorp.comNorfolk Southern Investor Inquiries:Investor Relations

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