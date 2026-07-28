Helvetia Baloise's Adoption of ACORD Standards Advances Data Exchange Across European Insurance Markets

BASEL, Switzerland, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced that Helvetia Baloise, the largest multi-line insurer in Switzerland, has become a member of ACORD's Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial (GRLC) Carrier program. This marks another significant milestone for greater leverage of standardized data exchange across insurance markets.

"Joining ACORD is a natural step in our journey to become a more connected and customer-centric insurer," said Cyril Cossé, CTO of Helvetia Specialty Lines CH & International. "This partnership strengthens our ability to innovate at scale, improve data-driven decision-making, and deliver seamless experiences across markets."

Helvetia Baloise's ACORD membership underscores its commitment to operational excellence and digital transformation. By implementing ACORD Data Standards, which define how insurance data should be structured and shared, Helvetia Baloise will further optimize processes across the lifecycle of a specialty or reinsurance transaction - from placement to accounting and claims - enabling more efficient and accurate data exchange.

"We are thrilled to welcome Helvetia Baloise to the ACORD GRLC community," said Tim Ellis, Managing Director UK, ACORD. "This partnership reflects our shared vision for more connected and efficient insurance markets across Europe and beyond."

With over 13 million customers worldwide and a business volume of CHF 20 billion, Helvetia Baloise will be able to leverage ACORD Data Standards to streamline its operations and improve services on a global scale. Operating across Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Italy, Austria, the UK, France, Lichtenstein, Singapore and Miami, Helvetia Baloise will further advance adoption of ACORD GRLC Standards across key European markets, helping to drive efficiency throughout the global insurance ecosystem.

About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland's largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe's leading insurance groups. Every day, around 22,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

About ACORD

ACORD is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD currently engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning over 100 countries, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations, and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

Media Contact:

Nathalie Crystal | Omnia Partners

nathalie.crystal@weareomniapartners.com

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