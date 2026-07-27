Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Holdings Announces Strategic Partnership with BIGtoken to Launch Scalable Creator Affiliate Wallet

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with BIGtoken, Inc. ("BIGtoken") to launch a scalable creator affiliate wallet and campaign infrastructure for brands and creators across the Amaze ecosystem.

The integrated solution is designed to enable thousands of brands to launch and manage influencer and affiliate campaigns while giving creators a simple way to discover opportunities, participate in promotions and manage earnings from within the Amaze experience.

For Amaze, the partnership adds another monetization layer to its connected creator operating system. For brands, it creates a centralized path to engage creators and influencers at scale through Amaze's broad creator network and commerce ecosystem.

One Connected Path from Brand Campaign to Creator Earnings

Amaze is building affiliate capabilities directly into the Amaze dashboard so creators can access eligible brand opportunities without assembling multiple disconnected tools. The partnership combines Amaze's creator, commerce and brand interfaces with BIGtoken's digital wallet and first-party data infrastructure.

BIGtoken provides the digital wallet and campaign infrastructure designed to power brand campaign creation, scalable creator participation, unique creator links and attribution, performance tracking, analytics and audience intelligence. Together, the wallet and supporting platform give brands a centralized way to launch and manage campaigns while enabling creators to discover opportunities, participate in promotions, and track their performance and eligible earnings.

The planned experience is designed to support:

Creator campaign access. Eligible creators can discover and launch affiliate promotions from within the Amaze dashboard.

Eligible creators can discover and launch affiliate promotions from within the Amaze dashboard. Centralized brand activation. Enterprise brands and small businesses can use a common interface to create campaigns, engage creators and manage activity at scale.

Enterprise brands and small businesses can use a common interface to create campaigns, engage creators and manage activity at scale. Affiliate wallet functionality. Creators can manage campaign participation and eligible earnings through an integrated, branded wallet experience.

Creators can manage campaign participation and eligible earnings through an integrated, branded wallet experience. Analytics and reporting. Brands can evaluate campaign activity and performance through centralized analytics and reporting tools.

Brands can evaluate campaign activity and performance through centralized analytics and reporting tools. Compounding campaign intelligence. As campaigns are completed, the platform is designed to improve audience understanding, creator matching and future campaign planning.





A Scalable Brand Interface Built Around Creator and Audience Intelligence

Brands increasingly need a practical way to reach relevant creators at scale and understand the audiences those creators serve. Amaze's brand interface is designed to support both large enterprises and smaller businesses, providing access to creator and audience information, campaign controls, analytics and reporting through a centralized experience.

The combined platform is expected to help brands move from one-off creator outreach toward repeatable affiliate programs informed by campaign and commerce data. As additional campaigns are completed, the companies expect the underlying data model to become more useful for creator selection, audience segmentation and performance optimization.

Expanding Opportunity for Creators

The partnership advances Amaze's belief that creators are value creators and should have more ways to earn from the communities they have built. By bringing affiliate opportunity, campaign management and wallet functionality into a connected ecosystem, Amaze aims to remove complexity and make creator monetization more accessible.

This is part of Amaze's Relentless Pursuit to Amaze: helping more people spend time doing what they are passionate about, earn more with less stress and build a better life through what they know, create and share.

"Brands have been asking Amaze for a scalable way to activate creators, manage campaigns and support creator earnings in one connected experience," said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. "We evaluated several companies in the space but did not find a wallet and platform we believed could meet the scale of our ecosystem. Together with BIGtoken, we have built a solution designed to change influencer marketing for the better - giving brands access to creators at scale while creating another meaningful path to income for value creators. This is the Relentless Pursuit to Amaze in action: removing complexity, widening participation and helping more people build a better life through what they create."

"We have been working with Aaron and the Amaze team for more than a year to bring to market a new form of event exposure and promotion," said Chad Doher, Chief Executive Officer of NorthSpire Entertainment. "The power of the Amaze team and its new affiliate program has substantially changed the results we expect to deliver for our films and other media properties."

"What excites us about this partnership is the ability to transform Amaze's creator ecosystem into a scalable, measurable campaign network while giving brands access to permissioned audiences they can continue to engage and build lifetime value with," said George Stella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken. "The BIGtoken wallet is more than a place for creators to access opportunities and track their earnings; it is the infrastructure that connects brands, creators, attribution, analytics and audience intelligence within one system. This is exactly the type of use case BIGtoken was designed to address, and we are extremely pleased to see the platform's scalability come to life across an ecosystem as expansive as Amaze's."

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for brand development, product creation, advanced e-commerce, audience growth and scalable managed services. By helping people turn what they know, create and share into sustainable income, Amaze enables value creators to build deeper audience relationships and more flexible paths to a better life. Discover more at www.amaze.co

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is a digital wallet, campaign infrastructure and first-party data platform that helps organizations build direct, permissioned relationships with their audiences. The platform enables brands and partners to create and distribute branded wallets and tokenized campaigns, reward engagement, verify activity, attribute performance and turn audience data into actionable insights. BIGtoken's technology supports creator and affiliate programs, sponsorships, loyalty initiatives and customer engagement campaigns at scale. Learn more at www.bigtoken.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our partnerships, product integrations, future revenue streams, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, market opportunities, plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "designed," "planned" or "continue," and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

Statements regarding the development, launch, functionality, scalability, availability, adoption and performance of the creator affiliate wallet and related campaign infrastructure; the number of brands or creators that may use the solution; creator earning opportunities; the ability to improve creator matching, audience segmentation, campaign planning or performance; the integration of Amaze and BIGtoken technology; and any resulting revenue or business impact are forward-looking statements. The partnership and product remain subject to technical integration, testing, commercial execution, legal and regulatory requirements, customer and creator adoption, and other risks. Planned functionality and expected benefits may be delayed, changed or not realized.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by a forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain creators, brands, advertisers and partners; our ability to successfully integrate third-party technology and services; our ability to expand the range of products and services available through our platform; difficulties managing growth and expenses; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; interruptions, delays or outages in platform services; data breaches, cyberattacks or disruptions to information technology systems or networks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, advertising, digital assets, payments, online liability, consumer protection and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.