Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Provides Business Update

Sequential Improvement Across Revenue, Margin, Net Loss and Balance Sheet

Management Outlines the Step-Changes Ahead

Company Leadership Reaffirm Commitment to Value Creation as Business Momentum Continues

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today provided a business update following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Company's second-quarter results reflected sequential improvement across nearly every key financial measure compared with the first quarter of 2026. Since quarter-end, Amaze has continued to advance new revenue partnerships and its transformation program, with the Board and management aligned on the Company's priorities, while management reaffirmed that meaningful step-changes remain necessary to position the business for long-term value creation.

Financial Highlights - Second Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2026

Net loss narrowed by approximately $1.2 million , to approximately $4.4 million from approximately $5.6 million in the first quarter.

, to approximately $4.4 million from approximately $5.6 million in the first quarter. Revenue grew approximately 32% sequentially , to approximately $0.6 million as the Company captured more revenue per dollar of gross merchandise value.

, to approximately $0.6 million as the Company captured more revenue per dollar of gross merchandise value. Operating costs continued to ease , with selling, general and administrative expenses down approximately 12% sequentially as cost-optimization initiatives took hold.

, with selling, general and administrative expenses down approximately 12% sequentially as cost-optimization initiatives took hold. Underlying operating cash burn improved , with the recurring cash cost of the business, before working-capital movements, trending down quarter-over-quarter.

, with the recurring cash cost of the business, before working-capital movements, trending down quarter-over-quarter. The balance sheet strengthened meaningfully. Cash grew to approximately $2.4 million from approximately $0.8 million at the end of the first quarter; the working capital deficit improved by approximately $3 million; and stockholders' equity increased to approximately $9.1 million from approximately $6.8 million.

Cash grew to approximately $2.4 million from approximately $0.8 million at the end of the first quarter; the working capital deficit improved by approximately $3 million; and stockholders' equity increased to approximately $9.1 million from approximately $6.8 million. The capital structure was simplified, including the full retirement of the Company's Series A preferred stock.





Business Momentum Continues Since Quarter-End

On July 27, 2026, the Company announced a strategic partnership with BIGtoken, Inc. to build a scalable creator affiliate wallet and campaign infrastructure, adding a new monetization layer to the Amaze ecosystem ahead of the planned full-scale rollout of its affiliate product to creators and brands in mid-August 2026. Over the same period, early subscription adoption for Amaze Commerce advanced services continued to outpace GMV growth, and Amaze Media advanced its testing program with clients including BBR under the Company's growth team. Additionally, Derek Rosenzweig, who joined Amaze from Shopify bolsters Amaze's commercial capabilities.

As previously announced, the Board has committed to taking a more active role in value creation alongside management, and both remain focused on executing the Company's strategic priorities.

Priorities for the Path Ahead

Sequential improvement is a starting point. Management and the Board are focused on translating this momentum into step-changes, not incremental gains, across every part of the business. The Company's financial statements continue to include a going-concern qualification, and management is executing against a defined set of priorities to address it:

A material reduction in operating burn. The Company is executing a company-wide transformation program targeting a substantial reduction in its annualized cost base, well beyond what the second quarter reflects.

Greater clarity on go-to-market strategy and value proposition. The Company is sharpening how it positions the Amaze platform for creators and brands to accelerate revenue growth and expand margins, prioritizing the highest-value monetization opportunities and channels with the strongest unit economics.

The Company is sharpening how it positions the Amaze platform for creators and brands to accelerate revenue growth and expand margins, prioritizing the highest-value monetization opportunities and channels with the strongest unit economics. A stronger balance sheet. The Company is focused on reducing near-term obligations, improving working capital, and pursuing capital on terms that are less dilutive and more durable than its current structure. This includes working constructively with the Company's debt holders to manage both near- and longer-term obligations.





"The second quarter showed genuine progress on nearly every line that matters: a narrower loss, higher revenue, lower costs and a stronger balance sheet than we carried into the year," said Joel Krutz, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Amaze. "Since quarter-end, we've moved quickly to build on that progress. With the Board more actively engaged in driving value creation, we've advanced new revenue partnerships like BIGtoken and kept our transformation program on track. Our focus now is on translating that momentum into a materially lower cost base, a stronger balance sheet, and a go-to-market strategy the market can underwrite with confidence. We'll share specifics on each in the coming weeks."

The Company intends to share further plans and details regarding its transformation program, capital structure, and go-to-market strategy in future communications. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for a complete discussion of financial results, risk factors, and the going-concern discussion.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co.

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co.

About Amaze

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for brand development, product creation, advanced e-commerce, audience growth and scalable managed services. By helping people turn what they know, create and share into sustainable income, Amaze enables creators to build deeper audience relationships and more flexible paths to a better life. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's transformation program, expected reductions in operating expenses, capital structure and balance sheet plans, go-to-market strategy and value proposition, the search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer, and the Company's future business, financial performance and ability to continue as a going concern. These statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include our need to raise additional capital, our ability to reduce operating costs and improve our balance sheet, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, our ability to identify and transition to a permanent Chief Executive Officer, and our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the NYSE American. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc.