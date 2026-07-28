Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Provides Update on Agility Robotics Public Listing & Opens Silicon Valley AI Hub to Scale Digit Deployments

Vancouver, BC & Salem, Oregon, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to provide the following update regarding Agility Robotics, Inc. ("Agility Robotics" or "Agility"), a portfolio company in which Humanoid Global holds a minority equity interest.



Agility's proposed public listing



Agility Robotics has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Churchill Capital Corp XI, which is expected to result in Agility becoming a publicly listed company in 2026, subject to shareholder, regulatory and other customary approvals. The transaction values Agility at a pre-money equity value of US$2.5 billion and is expected to provide more than US$620 million in gross proceeds.1



Agility intends to use the expected proceeds to fulfill existing customer orders, expand commercial deployments, scale production of its Digit v5 humanoid robot and advance its integrated robotics and physical AI platform. The Company has secured more than US$300 million in multi-year Digit v5 orders, subject to contractual milestones, and Digit has accumulated over 65,000 operating hours across commitments at nine customer facilities.2



Digit's silicon valley ai hub



Agility Robotics has opened a 60,000-square-foot Physical AI development hub in Fremont, California, to accelerate the development and deployment of Digit, its humanoid robot. The facility will support AI training, testing, and software advancement while complementing the company's manufacturing operations and adding nearly 200 technical and field-operations roles. The expansion is intended to meet growing demand for Digit in warehouse and manufacturing environments as the company scales enterprise deployments and prepares for its planned public listing.3



Humanoid Global's perspective



"Agility's proposed listing represents a watershed moment for the humanoid robotics category," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. "We believe the combination of proven commercial deployments, a scaled product like Digit, and an institutional capital base positions Agility to help define what a public-market leader in humanoid robotics looks like. As an investor focused on embodied AI and the broader humanoid ecosystem, we view this as encouraging validation of the sector's long-term potential."



Humanoid Global is not a party to the proposed business combination between Agility Robotics and Churchill XI and has no control over the transaction's completion or timing. The Company will continue to monitor Agility's progress and provide further updates to shareholders as appropriate through future communications.

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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.



Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/



For further information, please contact:



Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001



CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

1 https://www.agilityrobotics.com/content/agility-robotics-to-go-public-through-merger-with-churchill-capital-corp-xi

2 https://www.agilityrobotics.com/content/agility-robotics-to-go-public-through-merger-with-churchill-capital-corp-xi

3 https://www.agilityrobotics.com/content/agility-opens-new-fremont-facility-to-accelerate-physical-ai-development