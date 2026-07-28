Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales

XTPL receives another order for 10 UPD modules as part of its first industrial deployment in China



28.07.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland - July 28, 2026 XTPL receives another order for 10 UPD modules as part of its first industrial deployment in China XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, has received another order as part of the Company's first-ever industrial deployment of its Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) technology. The framework order covers 10 UPD modules, which will be used to build additional industrial machines operating on the production lines of one of China's largest FPD manufacturers. Deliveries will be made in tranches, with the first comprising two modules, while fulfilment of the entire order is expected over a period of 12 to 18 months. In addition to the UPD modules, XTPL will supply consumables as part of the project, including metallic nanoink, cartridges and nozzles. The order represents the next phase of the long-term project launched in January 2025, under which the first 6 UPD modules have already been integrated into industrial machines and the Company's technology has successfully completed validation under the end client's manufacturing conditions. The follow-on order confirms XTPL's successful scaling of the industrial deployment of its UPD technology in China and further develops its collaboration model based on phased module deliveries and recurring sales of consumables. "The new order confirms that the first industrial deployment of XTPL's technology was not a one-off project, but the beginning of a long-term collaboration. The initial UPD modules were successfully integrated into industrial machines and validated under the end customer's manufacturing conditions, while the current order expands the scale of our technology's deployment. This means that our technology has been accepted for day-to-day operation on the client's production lines and confirms the tangible value it delivers in yield management for the most advanced FPDs. Having completed the first stage of the deployment, the client has returned with a larger order, demonstrating that our commercial model based on phased deliveries of modules and consumables works in practice" said Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. The initial order under the project was placed in January 2025 and covered six UPD modules. The modules were delivered over a period of approximately 15 months and successfully integrated into industrial machines used in yield management processes aimed at improving manufacturing yields by repairing defects arising during the production of advanced displays. During this process, XTPL's UPD technology, manufacturing process and consumables, including its metallic nanoink, successfully met the client's stringent industrial qualification requirements under manufacturing conditions. The direct ordering party is, as before, XTPL's distributor in the Chinese market, Yi Xin (HK) Technology Co., Ltd. Yi Xin works with a manufacturer of advanced industrial equipment that integrates the UPD modules supplied by XTPL into the final machines. The completed machines are then delivered to the production lines of the end client, one of China's largest FPD manufacturers. XTPL's technology is used in the project as part of the so-called inline repair process. This means that selected defects are repaired directly during production, following quality inspection, rather than after completion of the display manufacturing process. The UPD modules are integrated into machines designed to repair the most advanced ultra-high-resolution FPDs, particularly small displays used in devices such as smartphones and smartwatches, where individual pixels are the smallest and precision requirements are the most demanding. The increasing complexity, resolution and brightness of displays make it more difficult to achieve optimal manufacturing yields, while the cost of scrapping defective components rises with their technological sophistication. Yield management solutions enable manufacturers to reduce the number of rejected components, minimise material losses and improve production line efficiency. Repairing defects instead of scrapping entire components also helps reduce the amount of waste generated during the manufacturing process. "The framework order for next 10 UPD modules, to be delivered in tranches over a period of 12 to 18 months, marks another significant milestone in our first industrial deployment. The first tranche will comprise two modules, with the remaining modules to be delivered in subsequent batches in line with the schedules of our partner and the end client. In addition to revenue from module sales, the project will generate recurring revenue from the supply of nanoink, cartridges and nozzles. This is an important element of our business model, under which a growing number of modules operating in industrial environments also drives demand for consumables. The new order confirms the continuing industrialization of XTPL's technology and supports the execution of our updated 2026-2028 Strategy" said Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A. The follow-on order under XTPL's first industrial deployment is aligned with the Company's 2026-2028 Strategy, which aims to further scale the commercialization of its technology. The progress of the project in China demonstrates that the UPD technology has evolved from validation and initial deliveries to the next stage of the collaboration, involving a larger number of modules and recurring sales of consumables. The steady increase in order volumes confirms the continued industrialization of XTPL's solution and its lasting integration into the end client's manufacturing processes. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products relying on its proprietary, innovative Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. UPD enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from over 50µm down to 1µm (micrometer). XTPL's solution combines high-resolution printing of structures with conductive materials featuring a high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. The combination of these properties makes the technology uniquely positioned on a global scale, with applications in the rapidly growing printed electronics sector, particularly in the areas of semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs, as well as biosensors and complex integrated circuits.



XTPL's goal is to broaden the adoption of its proprietary UPD technology for targeted application fields through industrial-scale implementations. On January 3, 2025, XTPL launched the first-ever industrial implementation of its UPD technology in the field of FPD defect repair, for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company conducts direct sales of its developed products, leverages an international distributor network, and may also license its technology or enter into strategic partnerships. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:XTP), and since 2020 on OpenMarket in Frankfurt (FWB:5C8). To find out more, go to www.xtpl.com

Additional information is available from: Mardoniusz Mackowiak

cc group

+48 605 959 539

mardoniusz.mackowiak@ccgroup.pl Franciszek Szukala

cc group

+48 664 920 048

franciszek.szukala@ccgroup.pl







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