Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report

In Q1 2026 XTPL secures funding for further growth and launches commercialization of its new ODRA business line



27.05.2026 / 17:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland - May 27, 2026 In Q1 2026 XTPL secures funding for further growth and launches commercialization of its new ODRA business line XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, generated total revenue of PLN 1.6 million in Q1 2026, including PLN 1.2 million from the sale of products and services. The main contributors to this result were the delivery of a Delta Printing System (DPS) device to a customer in Asia, the final Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) module under the first tranche of an order for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, and a second UPD module delivered as part of an ongoing technology evaluation for a Nasdaq-100 listed U.S. customer, who is a leading global manufacturer of semiconductor production equipment and advanced display technologies. In addition, in March this year, the Company launched the commercialization of its new ODRA systems business line, securing its first order from an industrial client in Silicon Valley operating in the semiconductor advanced packaging sector and cooperating with the defense industry. XTPL expects further orders for ODRA systems as early as 2026, with deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of this year or in 2027. At the same time, the Company secured financing for further growth by raising nearly PLN 30 million through a successfully completed public offering and funding obtained from the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR). XTPL continues to advance projects aimed at supporting growth in future periods, including negotiations regarding the next, larger tranche of the order under its first industrial implementation. "The first quarter of 2026 was a period of key activities for XTPL, strengthening the foundations for the execution of our 2026-2028 Strategy. The results for the reporting period do not yet fully reflect the potential we have built in recent periods, but the decisions we have taken support the Company's growth in the years ahead. We secured financing for further development, are negotiating the next tranche of the order under the first industrial implementation with one of the world's largest FPD manufacturers in China, and are conducting advanced evaluation processes with other entities. The UPD modules we delivered are now operating on an industrial production line, confirming the successful completion of the 'from lab to fab' pathway, through which XTPL has established global credibility among the world's leading advanced electronics manufacturers," says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. "In parallel, we started the commercialization of another value driver for the Company, namely the ODRA systems. The first order was secured from an industrial client in Silicon Valley operating in the semiconductor advanced packaging sector and cooperating with the defense industry. Unlike DPS devices, ODRA systems are not intended for R&D activities, but for small-scale production in the HMLV (High-Mix, Low-Volume) model. This significantly increases their sales potential by enabling multiple deliveries to individual clients. We are seeing particularly strong interest from the U.S. market and the defense sector, and we expect further orders as early as 2026," Filip Granek adds. In Q1 2026, XTPL generated PLN 1.6 million in total revenue, including PLN 1.2 million from the sale of products and services, with the remainder coming from grants. EBITDA for Q1 2026 amounted to PLN -3.9 million, while cash and cash equivalents stood at PLN 2.1 million as at March 31, 2026. Funds raised through the public offering completed in March this year - under which the Company secured PLN 19.5 million gross - were recognized in April, after the reporting date, and will be reflected in the second-quarter results for 2026. XTPL currently commercializes three business lines: UPD modules, which are printing heads designed for industrial deployment on production lines of global electronics manufacturers; DPS prototyping devices, serving as technology demonstrators; and High Performance Materials, consisting of nanoinks and consumables used by UPD and DPSs. In March 2026, the Company launched the commercialization of its fourth business line: ODRA systems, developed for HMLV (High-Mix, Low-Volume) industrial production. The new product fills the gap between DPS devices and UPD modules, addressing the needs of end clients seeking solutions for the production of a wide range of advanced components in low volumes. ODRA systems feature a unit price more than twice as high as DPS devices, while their application profile creates the potential for repeat orders from individual clients, particularly from the U.S. market and the defense sector. "In the first quarter of 2026, we took an important step towards ensuring XTPL's financial stability for the next stage of development. The PLN 19.5 million gross raised through the Series Y share issue, supplemented by approximately PLN 10.1 million in NCBR funding awarded after the reporting date and to be disbursed in tranches, enables us to simultaneously pursue several key commercialization streams: further UPD technology deployments with industrial partners in strategic markets, development of ODRA systems targeted for first client deliveries in the fourth quarter of this year, and the continuation of activities aimed at increasing sales of DPSs and HPMs," says Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A. "From the perspective of the current reporting period, the key point is that we are working on projects characterized by longer sales and implementation cycles, the impact of which on revenues will become visible as subsequent orders and product deliveries materialize. This applies both to discussions regarding the next tranche of UPD modules in China, the five advanced evaluation processes currently being developed in parallel with industrial partners, and the commercialization of ODRA systems and DPS devices. Our objective for the coming years is to translate the technological and commercial pipeline we have built into recurring, high revenues, in line with the objectives of the 2026-2028 Strategy," Jacek Olszanski adds. Since 2025, XTPL has been executing the first industrial implementation of its technology for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company delivered the final module under the first tranche of the order and is currently negotiating a subsequent, larger tranche. At the same time, XTPL is moving forward with five advanced-stage evaluation processes, as well as discussions with defense-sector customers interested in ODRA systems. These activities are intended to support the Company's long-term objective of becoming a key supplier of technology enabling global advanced electronics manufacturers to achieve cost-efficient and scalable production of next-generation devices. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products relying on its proprietary, innovative Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. UPD enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from over 50µm down to 1µm (micrometer). XTPL's solution combines high-resolution printing of structures with conductive materials featuring a high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. The combination of these properties makes the technology uniquely positioned on a global scale, with applications in the rapidly growing printed electronics sector, particularly in the areas of semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs, as well as biosensors and complex integrated circuits.



XTPL's goal is to broaden the adoption of its proprietary UPD technology for targeted application fields through industrial-scale implementations. On January 3, 2025, XTPL launched the first-ever industrial implementation of its UPD technology in the field of FPD defect repair, for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company conducts direct sales of its developed products, leverages an international distributor network, and may also license its technology or enter into strategic partnerships. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:XTP), and since 2020 on OpenMarket in Frankfurt (FWB:5C8). To find out more, go to www.xtpl.com

Additional information is available from: Mardoniusz Mackowiak

cc group

+48 605 959 539

mardoniusz.mackowiak@ccgroup.pl



Franciszek Szukala

cc group

+48 664 920 048

franciszek.szukala@ccgroup.pl



Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News