Press release, Wroclaw, Poland - March 10, 2026 XTPL launches sales of ODRA System - first client from Silicon Valley serving advanced packaging and defense sectors XTPL (WSE:XTP) will deliver its first-ever proprietary ODRA system to an industrial client headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. The client specializes in advanced packaging, providing services to customers from the technology and defense sectors, including leading companies from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indices, as well as global defense contractors. For XTPL, the order marks the beginning of commercialization of a new business line with significantly greater scaling and revenue-generation potential compared to DPS devices. According to the Management Board, ODRA systems - alongside UPD modules - are expected to become one of the key contributors to achieving the Company's strategic goal of reaching PLN 100 million in revenue from products and services by 2028. The client has signaled interest in purchasing additional units following the installation and validation of the first system. The order value is approximately USD 400,000-500,000, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2026. "The first-ever order for the ODRA system is a breakthrough moment for XTPL. It provides market validation for our new business line and significantly strengthens our revenue potential both this year and over the horizon of our Strategy. With an order value of approximately USD 0.4-0.5 million per ODRA unit, the system is priced at more than twice the level of our DPS technology demonstrators. Unlike DPS, which is primarily used for R&D, the ODRA system is designed for HMLV (High-Mix, Low-Volume) industrial production, attracting interest mainly from corporate clients and the defense sector. This client profile, combined with the size of the advanced packaging market, gives our new business line strong potential for multiple orders from individual buyers. Our Silicon Valley client has already indicated interest in additional ODRA systems, and we are simultaneously conducting discussions with a number of potential partners across North America, Europe, and Asia" says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. XTPL is commercializing four business lines: UPD modules (printheads) for industrial implementation on the production lines of global electronics manufacturers; DPS prototyping devices (technology demonstrator for R&D); ODRA systems for HMLV industrial production; and High Performance Materials (nanoinks used by UPD, DPS, and ODRA). "The Silicon Valley client purchased a DPS device from us in 2025 and used it to conduct an initial evaluation of XTPL's technology. The order for the ODRA system reflects the positive results of those tests and the client's readiness to move from a prototyping device to a more advanced, production-oriented tool. The system will strengthen the offering of the client, who provides prototyping and small-batch production services for demanding customers in the technology and defense sectors, including leading companies from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indices, as well as global defense contractors. The client's more than 50 years of market experience, combined with an ITAR-compliant facility capable of executing defense-sector projects and membership in a consortium building an R&D center for advanced packaging, creates an excellent environment for the expansion of XTPL's technology. Its scaling potential is currently the highest in the Company's history" says Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A. ODRA (formerly DPS+) marks XTPL's fourth and newest business line, filling the niche between DPS devices and UPD modules. It is intended for High-Mix, Low-Volume (HMLV) industrial production, generating interest from corporate clients as well as the defense sector. The device carries a unit price more than twice that of DPS, while maintaining high, comparable margins and the potential for generating multiple repeat orders from individual clients. XTPL's goal for this year is to deliver ODRA systems to initial clients. According to the Management Board, given the market size and client profile, the ODRA business line offers significantly higher scaling and revenue potential than the DPS devices, which served as XTPL technology demonstrators. Between 2021 and 2026, there were 45 DPS units delivered to research institutes, universities and R&D laboratories of major companies across North America, Asia, and Europe. The recipient of the first ODRA system is an industrial client based in Silicon Valley, California, USA. It specializes in advanced packaging, providing prototyping and HMLV production services for demanding customers in the technology and defense sectors. The client's facility holds ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) certification, enabling collaboration with defense-sector contractors. Additionally, the client is a member of a prestigious international consortium established to build an advanced semiconductor packaging R&D center in Silicon Valley, focusing on next-generation back-end packaging technologies (2.5D, 3D) for AI and autonomous driving. With more than 50 years of market experience, the company serves entities across the US, Canada and Europe, with end-customer projects involving AI, 5G, and other advanced technologies. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products relying on its proprietary, innovative Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. UPD enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from over 50µm down to 1µm (micrometer). XTPL's solution combines high-resolution printing of structures with conductive materials featuring a high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. The combination of these properties makes the technology uniquely positioned on a global scale, with applications in the rapidly growing printed electronics sector, particularly in the areas of semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs, as well as biosensors and complex integrated circuits.



XTPL's goal is to broaden the adoption of its proprietary UPD technology for targeted application fields through industrial-scale implementations. On January 3, 2025, XTPL launched the first-ever industrial implementation of its UPD technology in the field of FPD defect repair, for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company conducts direct sales of its developed products, leverages an international distributor network, and may also license its technology or enter into strategic partnerships. Since 2019, PPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:XTP), and since 2020 on OpenMarket in Frankfurt (FWB:5C8). To find out more, go to www.xtpl.com

