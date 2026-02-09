Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing

Press release, 9th February, 2026 XTPL intends to raise capital through a share offering; the goal for 2026 is next industrial implementation and launch of ODRA sales XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, has decided to initiate steps to raise additional capital through a share offering. The planned increase in the Company's share capital will be executed through the issuance of up to 300,000 ordinary bearer shares. This decision by XTPL's Management Board follows progress in four parallel processes launched in September 2025, aimed at addressing an identified capital gap of approx. PLN 15-20 million in the first half of 2026. The Company's financial objective for the 2026 is to secure the funds required to further scale the business, while the operational objective is to achieve the next industrial implementation and commence commercialization of the new ODRA product line (formerly referred to as DPS+). XTPL's updated Strategy for 2026-2028, published on September 25, 2025, identified a capital gap of approx. PLN 15-20 million in the first half of 2026. The Company then initiated a parallel analysis of four financing processes to secure funding for 2026, a year in which it expects further industrial implementations and the launch of commercialization of the new ODRA business line, enabling self-sufficient financing of further growth. These four processes include debt financing, co-financing R&D activities with grant programs, attracting a strategic investor for a minority stake, and an increase in share capital through a share offering targeted at the market. "The intention to raise capital through a share offering is the result of several months of analyses and actions at XTPL aimed at addressing the identified capital gap of approx. PLN 15-20 million in the first half of 2026. We maintain that the most likely path to financing the Company's further growth will involve a combination of some or all of the four available options, differing in both amount and timing of deployment. While we are pursuing grant-based funding, given the nature of the application and allocation processes, the likelihood of securing such funding in the short term is considered low. Meanwhile, debt financing and advanced discussions with a potential strategic investor are based on long-term formal processes. Considering the need to recapitalize XTPL in the first half of 2026, we regard raising capital through a share offering as the optimal solution to meet the Company's financing requirements" says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL. "The proceeds will be used, among other purposes, to further scale the Company's currently commercialized business lines, including, in particular, the industrial project carried out with a client in China, for whom we delivered a full set of UPD modules as part of the first order tranche, as well as the remaining five projects at an advanced stage of evaluation. The objective for 2026 is not only the next industrial implementation but also the launch of the new ODRA device line (formerly DPS+), which has attracted interest from global entities in the defense sector. The industrial profile of this device's end users creates potential for multiple repeat orders and a sales potential significantly exceeding what we have achieved to date, delivering 45 DPS units across Asia, North America, and Europe" Filip Granek adds. XTPL is commercializing three business lines: UPD modules (printheads) for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of electronics, the Delta Printing System (DPS, technology demonstrator) prototyping devices, and High Performance Materials (HPM, nanoinks used by UPD and DPS). According to the estimates published on 23 January 2026, the Company generated total revenues of PLN 13.7 million from the sale of products and services in full-year 2025, representing the highest result in the Company's history and an increase of 11% year-on-year. XTPL's cash position as at December 31, 2025 amounted to PLN 7.3 million, compared to PLN 9.9 million as at September 30, 2025. Based on the experience gained during the three-year implementation of its 2023-2026 Strategy, XTPL updated the Strategy on September 25, 2025, for the 2026-2028 period, postponing the target of achieving PLN 100 million in product and service revenues to 2028. Over the past three years, the Company has achieved most of the objectives set under its investment program, strengthening the organization in key areas including sales, manufacturing and R&D. As a result, XTPL is now well positioned to further scale its operations and support higher order volumes across all business lines. In the past year, the Company launched the first industrial implementation of its technology, XTPL's U.S.-based Demo Center acquired its first customers in the defense sector, and has been conducting advanced development work related to the launch of the new ODRA business line. "In the field of breakthrough microprinting solutions, we remain the only company worldwide to have begun industrial-scale deployment of the technology. The devices, with fully integrated UPD modules, are operating on the production line of one of China's largest display manufacturers, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. We are currently in discussions regarding a further delivery tranche for 2026 and are simultaneously testing our solution for two additional potential applications targeting markets larger than FPD defect repair. Combined with five advanced projects under evaluation across China, South Korea, the U.S., Taiwan, and Europe, as well as the upcoming commercialization of the ODRA business line, XTPL's revenue scaling potential is now at an all-time high" says Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL. "XTPL's cash position at year-end was PLN 7.3 million, compared with PLN 9.9 million as at September 30, 2025. We maintain strict cost discipline and pursue partnerships that are strategically significant for working capital management. The DPS device production outsourcing agreement with Tech Group from Estonia removes the need to maintain high inventory levels and secure key components, while also freeing internal resources, which we are redirecting to the production of additional UPD modules and ODRA devices in response to growing market demand" Jacek Olszanski adds. ODRA (formerly DPS+) will become XTPL's fourth business line, filling the niche between DPS devices and UPD modules. It is intended for High-Mix, Low-Volume (HMLV) industrial production, generating interest from corporate clients as well as the defense sector. The device carries a unit price more than twice that of DPS, while maintaining high, comparable margins and the potential for multiple repeat orders from individual customers. XTPL's goal for this year is to deliver prototype ODRA devices to initial customers. In the Management Board's view, the ODRA business line, given the market size and end-user profile, offers significantly higher revenue and scaling potential than DPS devices, which serve primarily as a technology demonstrator. Since 2025, XTPL has been executing the first industrial implementation of its technology for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company also has five advanced projects in the final stages of evaluation prior to industrial implementation, covering areas of strategic importance for XTPL - semiconductors and displays. The Company's end clients or partners are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world's largest producers of displays from South Korea and a reputable manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq 100 index. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products relying on its proprietary, innovative Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. UPD enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from over 50µm down to 1µm (micrometer). XTPL's solution combines high-resolution printing of structures with conductive materials featuring a high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. The combination of these properties makes the technology uniquely positioned on a global scale, with applications in the rapidly growing printed electronics sector, particularly in the areas of semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs, as well as biosensors and complex integrated circuits.



XTPL's goal is to broaden the adoption of its proprietary UPD technology for targeted application fields through industrial-scale implementations. On January 3, 2025, XTPL launched the first-ever industrial implementation of its UPD technology in the field of FPD defect repair, for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company conducts direct sales of its developed products, leverages an international distributor network, and may also license its technology or enter into strategic partnerships. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:XTP), and since 2020 on OpenMarket in Frankfurt (FWB:5C8). To find out more, go to www.xtpl.com

