Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing

XTPL sets issue price of series Y shares at PLN 65.00, offering size to reach PLN 19.5 million



18.03.2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland - March 18, 2026 XTPL sets issue price of series Y shares at PLN 65.00, offering size to reach PLN 19.5 million The Management Board of XTPL (WSE:XTP) has set the issue price of the Series Y shares at PLN 65.00 per share. The offering attracted strong investor interest, reflected in a low single-digit discount to the volume-weighted average share price over the 30-day period preceding the General Meeting that approved the share issue. XTPL will issue 300,000 series Y ordinary bearer shares, with the total offering size amounting to PLN 19.5 million gross. The Company intends to use the proceeds to cover an identified capital gap in the first half of 2026 and to further scale its business, including through the development of the ODRA system - a new business line with strong commercialization potential. Brokerage House Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A. is a bookrunner in the process. "We have completed the roadshow process, following which the Management Board decided to offer all 300,000 Series Y shares at an issue price of PLN 65.00 per share. Strong interest from both existing and new investors resulted in a low single-digit discount of approximately 2% to the volume-weighted average share price over the 30-day period preceding the General Meeting that approved the share issue. The total offering size will amount to PLN 19.5 million gross, enabling the Company to cover the capital gap we communicated to the market last year when updating our Strategy for 2026-2028. Our objective for this period is to achieve further industrial deployments of our technology and to commercialize the new ODRA system business line, which has significantly higher revenue-generation potential than the DPS devices that have so far accounted for the majority of XTPL's sales" said Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. On March 10-12, 2026, XTPL S.A. conducted an accelerated bookbuilding process. An offer to subscribe for a total of 300,000 Series Y ordinary bearer shares was directed to selected qualified investors or to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons other than qualified investors. The accelerated bookbuilding process was completed on March 12, and as a result the issue price of one Series Y share was set at PLN 65.00. The proceeds from the issue will be used, among other things, to cover an identified capital gap in the first half of 2026 in order to secure financing until further industrial deployments and the broad commercialization of the new ODRA business line, which is expected to enable XTPL to finance its further development independently. "An important driver of the growth we expect in the coming years will be the commercialization of the new ODRA business line. On March 10 this year, we informed the market about the first-ever order for this system designed for HMLV industrial production. The purchaser is an industrial client based in Silicon Valley, USA, with exposure to advanced packaging and the defense sector. The order value amounted to approx. USD 400,000-500,000, with delivery and settlement of the transaction planned for the Q4 2026. We are working intensively on securing further orders" said Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A. XTPL is commercializing four business lines: UPD modules (printheads) for industrial implementation on the production lines of global electronics manufacturers; DPS prototyping devices (technology demonstrator for R&D); ODRA systems for HMLV industrial production; and High Performance Materials (nanoinks used by UPD, DPS, and ODRA). According to the estimates published on 23 January 2026, the Company generated total revenues of PLN 13.7 million from the sale of products and services in full-year 2025, representing the highest result in the Company's history and an increase of 11% year-on-year. XTPL's cash position as at December 31, 2025 amounted to PLN 7.3 million, compared to PLN 9.9 million as at September 30, 2025. ODRA (formerly DPS+) marks XTPL's fourth and newest business line, filling the niche between DPS devices and UPD modules. It is intended for High-Mix, Low-Volume (HMLV) industrial production, generating interest from corporate clients as well as the defense sector. The device carries a unit price more than twice that of DPS, while maintaining high, comparable margins and the potential for generating multiple repeat orders from individual clients. In the Management Board's view, the ODRA business line, given the market size and client profile, offers significantly higher revenue and scaling potential than DPS devices. On March 10, 2026, the Company announced its first order for the ODRA system from an industrial client based in Silicon Valley (California, USA), specializing in advanced semiconductor packaging and providing prototyping and HMLV production services for demanding clients in the technology and defense sectors. With more than 50 years of market experience, the company serves entities across the US, Canada, and Europe, with end-customer projects involving AI, 5G, and other advanced technologies. The order value amounted to approximately USD 400,000-500,000, with system delivery and transaction settlement scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products relying on its proprietary, innovative Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. UPD enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from over 50µm down to 1µm (micrometer). XTPL's solution combines high-resolution printing of structures with conductive materials featuring a high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. The combination of these properties makes the technology uniquely positioned on a global scale, with applications in the rapidly growing printed electronics sector, particularly in the areas of semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs, as well as biosensors and complex integrated circuits.



XTPL's goal is to broaden the adoption of its proprietary UPD technology for targeted application fields through industrial-scale implementations. On January 3, 2025, XTPL launched the first-ever industrial implementation of its UPD technology in the field of FPD defect repair, for one of the world's largest display manufacturers in China, with annual revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. The Company conducts direct sales of its developed products, leverages an international distributor network, and may also license its technology or enter into strategic partnerships. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:XTP), and since 2020 on OpenMarket in Frankfurt (FWB:5C8). To find out more, go to www.xtpl.com

Additional information is available from: Mardoniusz Mackowiak

cc group

+48 605 959 539

mardoniusz.mackowiak@ccgroup.pl





Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News