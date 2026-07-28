

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday, moving up for a third straight session, thanks to some strong earnings updates. Weak oil prices amid easing worries about Middle East tensions on hopes about fresh negotiations between the U.S. and Iran contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.



Oil prices extended declines to touch a one-week low amid easing West Asia tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Washington has engaged in 'good talks' with Tehran.



Brent crude futures tumbled to $82.78 a barrel earlier today. At $83.83, brent was down more than 2.3% a little while ago.



The benchmark CAC 40, which climbed to 8,472.81 this morning, pared some gains subsequently but remained in positive territory at 8,429.21, up 23.15 points or 0.28% from previous close.



Renault rallied nearly 3% following reports that France and Germany are pursuing a new initiative to revive the auto industry.



Orange moved up more than 4%. Shares of telecommunications operator Orange rallied 4% after the company raised its annual profit outlook.



Capgemini climbed 3.7% and Thales advanced 3.2%. Safran surged more than 2.5% after reporting strong first-half profit and lifting its FY26 guidance.



Accor, Kering, Danone, Stellantis, Pernod Ricard and ArcelorMittal gained 2%-2.5%.



Airbus, Saint Gobain, Publicis Groupe, Vinci, Bureau Veritas and L'Oreal gained 1.3%-1.5%. BNP Paribas, AXA, Dassault Systemes, Euronext, Sanofi, Unibail Rodamco, Credit Agricole, Hermes International and Bouygues moved moderately higher.



Air Liquide shed more than 2%. The industrial gases group confirmed its margin outlook after reporting modest revenue growth in the first half of 2026.



Shares of tyre maker Michelin drifted down more than 2% after reporting flat first-quarter earnings. LVMH eased by nearly 2% after first-half revenue dipped 3% on a reported basis.



STMicroelectronics drifted down 1.6% and Engie lost nearly 1%. Legrand, Veolia Environment, Societe Generale and Schneider Electric edged down slightly.



Rexel, a French distributor of electrical products, tumbled 4% despite raising its annual outlook.



In economic news, French consumer confidence improved for the second straight month in July, monthly survey results published by the statistical office INSEE showed.



The consumer sentiment index advanced more-than-expected to 86 in July from 84 in the previous month. The reading was seen at 85.



The survey showed that judgment about future standard of living in France strengthened sharply. The balance rose six points, following a six-point rise in June.



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