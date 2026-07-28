

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Under fundamental changes outlined by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to the UK education system, 14-year-old students will be able to get early access to technical education, skills training, work experience and connections with employers.



The new Prime Minister on Tuesday unveiled reforms to the education system, with the launch of new prestigious technical educational routes.



Announcing the changes and addressing students, Andy Burnham said, 'whether you choose construction, coding or classics, or maths, manufacturing or mechanics, you'll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve'.



'Fixing the youth unemployment crisis in Britain will require a major shake-up in how we do things - and that's what this government will do. I want to ensure that our education system leaves no dead ends for our young people. The changes we're announcing today will just be the start of our work to restore opportunity and hope across the country,' Burnham said while speaking at a train manufacturing site in Derby.



From age 14 (Year 10), students will have the chance to combine core academic subjects - including English, Mathematics and Science - with a high-quality technical education that's linked to the jobs available in their area. They will be able to spend time with employers and gain real-world experience.



Building on successful local initiatives, such as the MBacc in Greater Manchester, the new technical routes will mean young people can develop the technical knowledge and skills needed to progress in areas like engineering, healthcare and digital technology, skilling them up with the specific knowledge and capabilities that local employers need.



Regional mayors, local leaders, schools, colleges and employers will work together to shape the new technical education pathways, which can be tailored around local industries and growth sectors. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all system designed in Whitehall, the approach will allow areas to shape education around the industries that matter and are growing in their communities. That could include advanced manufacturing, AI, digital and technology, clean energy, life sciences, construction, health and care, or the creative industries, depending on local strengths and where the jobs of the future are being created.



To support this, the Government will prioritize funding towards high-quality technical education and practical routes into work.



The changes will be part of the Government's wider program of devolution - giving local leaders greater influence over education for 14 to 16-year-olds. The Government will now work together with mayors, local leaders, schools, colleges and employers to develop the new technical education pathways ahead of an ambition to begin rolling them out from September 2028.



Alan Milburn's interim report warned that Britain is at risk of a 'lost generation', with more than a million 16 to 24-year-olds now not in education, employment or training. His findings painted a stark picture of a system that too often leaves young people leaving school without the skills, experience or connections they need to step into the world of work.



Many young people are struggling to make the transition into employment, with growing evidence that qualifications alone are no longer enough to secure a good job.



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