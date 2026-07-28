Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two complementary initiatives designed to significantly advance the Company's geological understanding of its high-grade Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. By integrating advanced down-hole structural imaging with proven leading-edge academic research, Minaurum aims to refine and enhance its geological model, improve drill targeting, and increase the efficiency of future exploration and resource expansion.

Minaurum has engaged Dr. Paula Montoya, Senior Economic Geologist, currently Research Fellow in Economic Geology at the University of Tasmania's Centre for Ore Deposit and Earth Sciences (CODES), to undertake a comprehensive geological study of the Alamos district. Dr. Montoya brings more than two decades of experience in mineral exploration, including eight years as Senior Exploration Geologist with AngloGold Ashanti and extensive academic research on epithermal precious metal systems throughout Latin America. These projects include development of Colombia's first geometallurgical model for a gold-porphyry deposit, reinterpretation of Mexico's San Dimas epithermal district, and work that contributed to the recognition of high-grade silver mineralization at GR Silver Mining's Las Plomosas and San Marcial deposits in Mexico.

Minaurum has also contracted PROINFRA Sistemas e Ingeniería of Hermosillo, Sonora, to conduct a down-hole optical televiewer survey on selected drill holes from the Company's ongoing resource expansion drilling program.

"The Alamos Silver Project continues to demonstrate exceptional exploration potential, with every drilling campaign improving our understanding of this underexplored district," said Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver. "By combining world-class geological research with advanced structural imaging technology, we are building a refined picture of the mineralized system. These initiatives will help us identify the most prospective targets, improve drilling efficiency, and continue expanding the mineralized footprint at Alamos and our geological and resource models. We look forward to working with Dr. Montoya and PROINFRA."

The combination of Dr. Montoya's district-scale geological interpretation and the detailed structural information provided by the optical televiewer surveys will significantly strengthen Minaurum's three-dimensional geological model. This enhanced geological model will support more precise drill-hole targeting of high-grade extensions, reduce exploration risk, and increase the effectiveness and efficiency of future drilling programs in ongoing resource development. Together, these datasets are expected to improve the Company's understanding of vein architecture, mineralizing events, structural controls, and the continuity of high-grade silver mineralization.

Dr. Montoya has been a Research Fellow in Economic Geology at CODES since 2023 and previously served as an Adjunct Researcher at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, where she earned her PhD in Economic Geology. She has also held academic appointments at the Universidad del Norte in Colombia and has contributed to significant research on epithermal and porphyry systems.

Dr. Montoya will integrate geological observations, lithogeochemical and petrographic studies, fluid inclusion analyses, and geochronological data to develop a more comprehensive understanding of the controls on silver mineralization at Alamos. Her work will characterize mineralization styles, define favorable host rocks and structural settings, and establish a detailed geological and stratigraphic framework to support the identification of new high-priority drill targets.

PROINFRA's gyroscopically oriented down-hole imaging system records continuous, high-resolution images of drill-hole walls while accurately measuring the orientation of geological structures intersected by drilling. Conventional diamond drilling provides detailed geological information but, unless drill core is oriented, does not preserve the true orientation of critical structural features such as veins, faults, and fractures. The processed data will be integrated with drill core observations to provide a robust three-dimensional structural framework for the Alamos deposit. The down-hole imaging program is expected to examine approximately 20 drill holes totaling 7,000 metres, with particular emphasis on the Europa, La Quintera, and Travesia vein zones, where ongoing drilling continues to expand the known mineralized footprint.

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Minaurum Silver Inc. (MGG | TSX Venture Exchange; MMRGF | OTC; 78M0 Frankfurt) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304865

Source: Minaurum Silver Inc.