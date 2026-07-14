Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged SGS Metallurgy and Consulting Geological Services ("SGS") to update the Company's mineral resource estimate on its high-grade Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. SGS has extensive experience in Mexico having completed resource estimates at Vizsla Silver's Panuco Project and Endeavour Silver's Pitarrilla Project, among others.

"SGS is an industry leader in geological, mining, and metallurgical services, including the evaluation of mineral resources," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver. "Our project-management and resource-modelling team have had extensive experience working with SGS at SilverCrest's Las Chispas deposit, making this a natural and highly effective collaboration. We look forward to working with SGS as we complete the updated mineral resource estimate."

In January 2026, Minaurum announced its inaugural mineral-resource estimate of 5.37 million tonnes containing 55.2 million ounces of silver equivalent ("AgEq") grading 320 g/t AgEq or 202 g/t silver, 0.21 g/t gold, 0.43% copper, 0.97% lead, and 2.01% zinc. The resource contains 34.8 million ounces of silver, 35,640 ounces of gold, 51.0 million pounds of copper, 115 million pounds of lead, and 238 million pounds of zinc (see news release dated January 28, 2026). The supporting NI43-101 technical report was filed on February 27, 2026, and included 104 drill holes, totaling 35,888.15 metres and 10,194 samples.

Minaurum launched an aggressive 50,000-metre, six-rig core-drilling campaign in December 2025 as part of its ongoing resource-expansion program targeting the Europa, Promontorio, and Travesia vein zones and testing their extensions along strike and down plunge. The program also includes drilling at the Promontorio Sur and Europa Sur extensions, together with initial resource drill-testing of the Quintera and San Jose vein zones. To date, the Company has reported numerous high-grade intercepts from Quintera, Europa Sur, and San Jose (see Minaurum news releases dated February 10 and 26, March 31, May 27, and July 8, 2026).

The updated mineral-resource estimate will incorporate new data from the core areas of the Europa, Promontorio, and Travesia vein zones, as well as additional vein zones including Europa Sur, Quintera and San Jose, thereby expanding the scope of the previous historical estimate which is expected later in 2026.

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Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304781

Source: Minaurum Silver Inc.