Indexes underpinning more than $3 trillion in investor assets move under the Morningstar brand, expanding visibility and supporting future growth

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today announced the completion of the rebrand of the CRSP Market Indexes to the Morningstar Market Indexes, marking an important milestone in the company's strategy to expand its global indexes business to help better serve global investors.

"We are excited to bring the highly respected CRSP Market Indexes, now with the added power of the Morningstar brand, to investors worldwide," said Amelia Furr, president of Morningstar Indexes. "These benchmarks help play an important role in the investment ecosystem and being part of Morningstar creates new opportunities to expand their reach. As demand grows for transparent, investor-focused and scalable benchmark solutions, we believe we are uniquely positioned to serve a broader set of client needs across asset management, wealth management, and capital markets and expand to serve new client use cases such as derivatives."

Built on CRSP's long-established methodology, research foundation and academic heritage and now under the Morningstar banner, the Morningstar Market Indexes currently underpin more than $3 trillion in investor assets and serve as benchmarks for a wide range of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, and index futures contracts.

CRSP's rules-based methodology, which combines academic rigor with the demands of managing capital at scale, is a key differentiator. This includes an industry-leading fast-track IPO process with provisions for mega IPOs with low public float, helping ensure the indexes remain representative as much larger private companies enter the public markets. At the center of the suite is the Morningstar US Total Market Index, Morningstar's flagship US equity benchmark that captures 100% of the US equity market and serves as the foundation for many of the industry's most widely used investment products, including the world's largest mutual fund.

The Morningstar Market Indexes form one of the industry's most widely tracked US benchmark families, supporting investment products from leading asset managers including Vanguard and, more recently, equity index-based futures contracts launched by CME Group. Morningstar Indexes is one of the fastest growing global index providers with the highest five-year growth rate in the industry according to Burton Taylor International Consulting's most recent annual index industry report.

As part of the rebrand, individual index names have been updated to reflect the Morningstar brand. For example, the CRSP US Total Market Index, tracked by widely used investment products including the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is now the Morningstar US Total Market Index

The rebrand affects naming only. Index methodologies will remain unchanged, and clients will experience no disruption in service. More information about the Morningstar Market Indexes and the related index name changes is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $370 billion in assets under management and advisement (AUMA) as of March 31, 2026. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company.

About Morningstar Indexes

Morningstar Indexes was built to keep up with the evolving needs of investors and to be a leading-edge advocate for them. Our rich heritage as a transparent, investor-focused leader in data and research uniquely equips us to support individuals, institutions, wealth managers and advisors in navigating investment opportunities across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies. In February 2026, the acquisition of CRSP brought the CRSP Market Indexes benchmarks for over $3 trillion in AUM into the Morningstar Indexes family. Rebranded to the Morningstar Market Indexes in July 2026, these indexes are recognized globally for their high-quality methodology and focus on investability. Additionally, CRSP's Research Data Products, renowned for their academic rigor, historical depth and accuracy, further enhances Morningstar's equity research and data capabilities. This integration unites two trusted sources of market insight, reinforcing a shared commitment to transparency, quality and investor-focused solutions.

Please visit indexes.morningstar.com for more information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as "will," "aim," "committed," "consider," "estimate," "future," "goal," "is designed to," "maintain," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "possible," "potential," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "prospects," "continue," "strategy," "strive," "will," "would," "determine," "evaluate," or the negative thereof, and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from what we expect. More information about factors that could affect Morningstar's business and financial results, including, among others, failing to increase the visibility or expand the capabilities of our indexes as described in this press release on a timely basis or at all, are in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q. Morningstar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

©2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

Tim Benedict, +1 203 339-1912, tim.benedict@morningstar.com

Stephanie Lerdall, +1 312 244-7358, stephanie.lerdall@morningstar.com