

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) confirmed its 2026 operating outlook following the first half of the year and detailed the financial impact of its HCSS acquisition.



The company's Executive Board maintains expectations for currency-adjusted organic revenue growth of 14% to 15% in 2026, with an EBITDA margin between 32% and 33%. Without acquisition-related one-off costs, the EBITDA margin would have reached the upper end of guidance.



Following HCSS's first-time consolidation as of July 1, 2026, Nemetschek estimates the acquisition will contribute approximately 600 basis points to currency-adjusted Group revenue growth in 2026. However, including acquisition-related one-off costs, the company expects around 150 basis points of EBITDA margin dilution from the mid-point of its 32% to 33% guidance range.



The margin dilution primarily reflects the expected impact of the purchase price allocation (PPA) for HCSS, ongoing integration expenses, and recurring costs from a newly established share-based compensation program designed to support value creation in the expanded Build segment.



Nemetschek estimates the PPA will reduce HCSS revenue by a mid- to high-twenties million-euro amount in the second half of 2026, with a corresponding EBITDA impact. The PPA, expected to be finalized later in 2026, will be recognized over twelve months with front-end loading concentrated in the first six months.



Currently, the company's stock is trading at 63.40 euros, up 4.36 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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