

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending yesterday's choppy trading session narrowly mixed, the major U.S. stocks indexes have once again moved in opposite directions during trading on Tuesday. While the Dow is seeing further upside, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a notable decline.



Currently, the Nasdaq is well off its lows of the session but still down 204.02 points or 0.8 percent at 24,728.06. The S&P 500 is also down 7.81 points or 0.1 percent at 7,405.37, while the narrower Dow is up 358.36 points or 0.7 percent at 52,568.44.



The Nasdaq has slumped to its lowest intraday level in almost three months amid ongoing concerns about valuations and spending on artificial intelligence.



Computer hardware stocks are showing a particularly steep move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 5.7 percent.



Substantial weakness is also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 4.6 percent plunge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 4.5 percent. The index has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in well over two months.



Memory chip designer Rambus (RMBS) has plummeted by 7.3 percent to a nearly four-month intraday lower despite reporting better than expected second quarter results.



Outside of the tech sector, oil service stocks are seeing considerable weakness amid an extended pullback by the price of crude oil.



Meanwhile, pharmaceutical stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index up by 2.5 percent to a record intraday high.



Housing, healthcare and telecom stocks are also seeing significant strength, helping to partly offset the weakness in the tech sector.



The advance by the Dow comes as shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW) have moved sharply higher, with the paint maker spiking by 8 percent after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.



Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) have also surged by 6.7 percent after the beverage giant reported second quarter results that exceeded expectations and hiked its full-year outlook.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.



In the bond markets, treasuries are extending the rebound seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.5 basis points at 4.616 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News