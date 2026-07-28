

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Kering SA (PPX.F) announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting revenue of 7,220 million euros, down from last year's 7,439 million euros.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company declined to 189 million euros from 474 million euros in the previous year.



Recurring net income from continuing operations attributable to the company stood at 355 million euros versus 404 million euros in the earlier year.



Recurring EBITDA for the period was 1,935 million euros compared to 1,955 million euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the Group aims to return to growth and improve profitability in 2026 despite the uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.



Currently, Kering's stock is trading at 280.00 euros, up 14.47 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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