KAWASAKI, Japan, July 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will initiate development of the "Uvance for Finance AI Transformation Platform" (the Platform), a dedicated AI platform to support AI utilization, including regional banks in Japan, starting in August 1st, 2026.The Platform will be "Fujitsu Kozuchi Enterprise AI Factory" [1], a proprietary AI platform that ensures data sovereignty and AI trustworthiness. It will incorporate Fujitsu's AI technologies, including the "Takane" large language model, which is designed to handle the unique business practices, legal frameworks, and specialized terminology of financial institutions, as well as generative AI trust technologies that address security requirements such as guardrail technology for vulnerabilities, and multi-AI agents that autonomously perform tasks according to business characteristics. These features will enable financial institutions to securely utilize AI for highly confidential financial data.Fujitsu will support financial institutions in securely integrating AI into their operations and decision-making. Through this proprietary AI platform, developed with deep expertise in financial operations, we aim to transform business processes into AI-driven workflows that consistently deliver results.BackgroundIn recent years, financial institutions have shown increasing expectations for AI utilization across a wide range of operations, including corporate sales, individual sales, and branch office operations. However, financial institutions, which handle highly confidential data, need to ensure an environment where AI can be securely utilized against threats such as cyberattacks. They also face challenges such as a shortage of skilled personnel for AI utilization and increased operational costs associated with expanding AI use. Due to these challenges, AI utilization has been limited to specific tasks or pilot phases, and the establishment of a foundation for company-wide utilization and continuous operation has not progressed sufficiently. To achieve company-wide utilization, there is a demand for an environment where AI can be integrated into business processes and decision-making, and operated securely and continuously, rather than merely as a business support tool.Features of the PlatformThe Platform offers financial institutions a comprehensive solution designed for secure and contonuous AI utilization. This solution integrates a verified sovereignty that encompases data sovereignty and operational control along with trustedAI capabilities, the enterprise-grade large language model "Takane," AI agents, and accompanying support. Furthermore, "Takane" will help optimize AI usage costs through a flexible pricing model combining flat-rate and usage-based billing.URL: https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2026/07/28-01/news-20260728-01a-en.pngFigure 1: Diagram illustrating the relationship between the "Uvance for Finance AI Transformation Platform" and "Uvance for Finance"1. Proprietary AI platform ensuring data sovereignty and highly reliable AI:The Platform will leverage "Fujitsu Kozuchi Enterprise AI Factory"to enable financial institutions to utilize AI in a dedicated environment where they can control their own data and operational rules. This approach will meet the security and governance requirements of financial institutions and ensure secure and highly reliable AI by visualizing and managing AI usage and risks.2. Utilization of multiple AI technologies centered on "Takane":By utilizing "Takane," a large language model that addresses the unique business practices, legal frameworks, and specialized terminology of the financial industry, the Platform will support tasks such as loan screening, creation and verification of various application documents, and inquiry handling, contributing to operational efficiency and optimizing costs associated with AI utilization.Furthermore, it will incorporate generative AI trust technologies, including Fujitsu's proprietary guardrail technology, tailored to security requirements. This will visualize the reasoning, behavior, and potential risks of AI, aiming to ensure AI transparency and trustworthiness.3. Realizing operational efficiency through AI agents and accompanying support:Multiple AI agents specialized for financial operations, such as a customer understanding AI agent that analyzes customer needs and a sales activity optimization AI agent that proposes optimal sales strategies, will collaborate to support tasks like loan screening, inquiry handling, and document creation. This will create an environment where AI can be easily used even with a shortage of personnel, thereby achieving operational efficiency. Additionally, Fujitsu will leverage its accumulated expertise in AI utilization, system construction, and operation to provide end-to-end support for financial institutions, from planning and introduction to operation and establishment of AI utilization, thereby realizing continuous AI utilization and operational efficiency.URL: https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2026/07/28-01/news-20260728-01b-en.pngFigure 2: Example of Sales Optimization Support Provided by an AI AgentFuture PlansFujitsu aims to launch the Platform in March 2027 and apply it to branch office operations, compliance, reporting, and customer service, in addition to loan screening and related administrative tasks. Fujitsu will also promote the formation of a co-creation ecosystem where multiple financial institutions can accumulate and mutually utilize AI agents and business know-how.Fujitsu positions this Platform as a core element for the evolution of "Uvance for Finance," contributing to the productivity improvement, enhanced customer engagement, and establishment of sustainable competitiveness for financial institutions. Together with our customers, we will co-create a new era of financial operations where AI can be utilized securely and continuously.URL: https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2026/07/28-01/news-20260728-01c-en.pngFigure 3: Future Direction of "Uvance for Finance"[1] "Fujitsu Kozuchi Enterprise AI Factory":A proprietary AI platform that enables companies to autonomously manage the entire cycle of optimal model development, operation, and additional learning for generative AI, thereby continuously improving generative AI models and agents.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.