SYDNEY, AU, Aug 4, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Australian researchers and students will gain access to advanced quantum computing technology under a Memorandum of Understanding between global digital transformation leader, Fujitsu, Monash University, and Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of practical quantum applications, strengthen Australia's quantum capability and help build a skilled workforce ready for the emerging quantum economy. It also supports the newly inked Memorandum of Cooperation between Australia and Japan on quantum science, technology and innovation, reflecting the growing strategic importance of quantum technologies to both countries.Quantum computing has the potential to help solve some of the world's most complex challenges by enabling faster and more powerful analysis of certain types of problems than is possible with conventional computing. Future applications could support areas such as cyber security, healthcare, decarbonisation and climate science.The collaboration brings together Fujitsu's advanced quantum technology and infrastructure, Monash University's research and education expertise, and CSIRO's applied science capability. As part of the collaboration, researchers and students from Monash and CSIRO will gain access to Fujitsu's quantum systems and simulators in Japan to support research in advanced computing, quantum software and emerging quantum applications.The organisations will also explore opportunities to establish a shared quantum research and education facility based at Monash University's Faculty of Information Technology, creating a focal point for collaborative research, training and industry engagement.Peter Grassi, Chief Executive Officer of Fujitsu in Oceania, said:"By bringing together Fujitsu's leading quantum technologies, Monash University's research excellence and CSIRO's applied science expertise, we're creating new opportunities to accelerate innovation, develop future talent and translate quantum breakthroughs into real-world outcomes.""As a company with deep Japanese heritage and over half a century supporting organisations in Australia, Fujitsu is uniquely positioned to help connect the strengths of both countries' quantum ecosystems."This collaboration will deepen research and innovation links between Australia and Japan while expanding access to advanced quantum technologies and expertise to help solve society's most complex challenges."Dr. Katja Digweed, CSIRO Technology Director, said:"This innovative collaboration can help accelerate the development of advanced quantum computing technologies in Australia.""Connecting deep scientific capability with the right software and algorithms can bring quantum computing closer to practical use in areas like cybersecurity, health, and climate science. Together we can build the skills, infrastructure and partnerships across research and industry, and between Australia and Japan."Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise) and Senior Vice-President Professor Robyn Ward said the collaboration would strengthen Australia's ability to translate quantum research into technologies that benefit society."Universities have a responsibility not only to create new knowledge, but to ensure it reaches the people and communities who stand to benefit from it," Professor Ward said.""This initiative reflects Monash's commitment to research that delivers lasting value, creating an environment where discovery, education and translation come together to generate new opportunities for Australia and beyond.""Quantum computing represents an opportunity for sustained research investment to create profound benefits for future generations."Building a pathway from research to real-world impactThe collaboration focuses on three key priorities:1. Developing practical quantum applicationsThe organisations will work together to develop and test new quantum computing approaches that could help address complex scientific and industry challenges. This includes research into quantum optimisation, machine learning and advanced simulation technologies.2. Building Australia's future quantum workforceStudents will gain hands-on experience with advanced quantum technologies through new teaching initiatives, research projects and industry-connected learning opportunities, helping prepare the next generation of Australian quantum specialists.3. Strengthening Australia's quantum research capabilityThe organisations will explore a shared vision for a future research and education facility at Monash University, providing a platform for collaboration between researchers, students and industry.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.