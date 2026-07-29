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WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 20:43
88,24 Euro
-0,27 % -0,24
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,1088,7207:18
87,8688,3007:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
62 Leser
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IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 285 million (+4%) in the first half of 2026

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (29 July 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half 2026 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue at EUR 2,638 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
  • Gross profit at EUR 658 million (+7% on a constant currency basis)
  • Operating EBITA at EUR 285 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)
  • Free cash flow up by 29% to EUR 222 million (first half 2025: EUR 173 million)
  • Cash earnings per share at EUR 3.18 (first half 2025: EUR 2.94)
  • Completion of Dong Yang FT (South Korea) and Willows Ingredients (Ireland/UK) acquisitions, with Merit Solution (Thailand) agreement signed

Marcus Jordan, CEO: "We have had a positive first half of the year, achieving gross profit and EBITA organic growth alongside increased free cash flow generation. I'm proud of how our teams navigate the dynamic environment whilst maintaining a sharp focus on building long-term partnerships with both our customers and suppliers. We continue to drive forward our commercial, operational and digital excellence initiatives and remain firmly committed to generating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Attachment

  • PR IMCD NV first half of 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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