

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IMCD N.V. (IMCD.AS), a Netherlands-based distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, on Wednesday reported higher first-half earnings, primarily driven by revenue growth, and lower finance costs. In Amsterdam, IMCD shares were up 9.82% at €97.20.



Net profit attributable to shareholders increased to €142.34 million, or €2.41 per share, from €129.71 million, or €2.19 per share, a year earlier.



Excluding the impact of the non-cash amortisation expenses, cash earnings per share rose to 3.18 from 2.94 a year ago.



Net finance costs declined to €35.429 million from €44.237 million a year earlier, primarily reflecting a foreign exchange gain of €2.4 million, compared with a foreign exchange loss of €19 million in the prior-year period.



Operating profit climbed to €231.47 million from €218.270 million, and operating EBITA rose to €284.94 million from €275.08 million.



Revenue increased 6.7% to €2.638 billion from €2.474 billion a year earlier.



Operating income, including other income, grew to €2.655 billion from €2.486 billion last year.



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