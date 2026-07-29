Acuity RM Group Plc - Annual General Meeting Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "the Group")

Annual General Meeting Statement

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, announces that at the Annual General Meeting to be held later today, Angus Forrest, Chair, will read the following statement to the meeting.

"2025 was a year of change, with the new management team led by David Rajakovich focused on improving the financial performance and revitalising the business, which they achieved by a combination of a material reduction in costs, focusing the business on risk management in the cybersecurity sector, and continued product development. Key achievements for the year included:

The operating subsidiary has been trading profitably since October 2025, stopping its previous significant losses.

Focus on risk management in the cybersecurity sector building on the strength of existing installed user base.

Emphasis on leadership and achievement of key goals.

Development of new software - giving a wider product range with new technology to broaden market appeal.

Launch in autumn 2025 of Vendor Management Hub ("VMH"), an entry level product which helps protect against cyber-attacks via trusted third-party suppliers. This has been well received by users, and has already recovered its development costs.

Development of STREAM Cloud, a SaaS version of the proven STREAM platform designed for mid-market commercial organisations which was launched in March 2026. STREAM Cloud features fast, easy onboarding for both direct customers and channel partners to deploy the product with minimal support from Acuity. The product represents the Group's first purpose-built product for the private sector mid-market.

The focus for 2026, utilising the recently secured equity funding, is to grow the number of customers by securing new orders for the Group's software products. This should be achieved by a combination of:

Revitalised sales and marketing efforts to grow pipeline and secure orders by focusing on:

Opportunities for direct sales to mid-market commercial organisations; and

Partnerships with cyber security specialist systems consultants, integrators and resellers.

Securing the existing pipeline of public sector / defence related contracts in the second half of 2026.

Completing the development of the new Risk OS software which is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2026. Risk OS is a next generation AI-native product that will provide Chief Information Security Officers ("CISOs") with far greater visibility and control over cyber risk.

Leveraging artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiency.

The Group has already seen the first positive signs of momentum in the sales of STREAM Cloud as demonstrated by the first sale of the software to a leading provider of funeral services operating throughout the UK as announced on 13 July 2026.

The effect of success in 2026 should be a virtuous circle of securing new customer orders, further product development, and continued investment in sales and marketing.

The emphasis in 2026 is to build the customer base in the UK and through partners in Europe. Stronger financials in turn would enable investment in future growth in North America during 2027, which is the largest global market."

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Angus Forrest, Chairman David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital(Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions in respect of any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.