Acuity RM Group Plc - New Contract Win

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

11 August 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "the Group")

New Contract Win

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new software agreement with a prime defence contractor to deploy its STREAM Classic platform in support of the contractor's participation in a significant international defence-related programme.

Under the agreement, the Group will provide two on-premises instances of its STREAM Classic platform generating annual recurring revenue in excess of £100,000. A separate but related services agreement for implementation and configuration work is expected in the near future.

The software agreement will be delivered through on-premises installation, consistent with the security requirements of defence-sector deployments.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive commented:

"Defence is already the Group's biggest industry sector, and this contract sees STREAM Classic deployed by a prime defence contractor in support of a significant international defence-related programme, an environment where the configurability provided our STREAM platform is directly relevant. The programme is the subject of national media coverage.

The Group is in active discussions with the other prime defence contractors involved in this programme, and the Board is hopeful that further STREAM platform software and services agreements will be secured."

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Angus Forrest, Chairman David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital(Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions in respect of any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.