

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (BN.PA, DANOY, GPDNF), a French food and beverage company, on Tuesday posted a rise in first-half results, reflecting improved sales and demand.



For the six-month period, the company reported net income of EUR 1.175 billion, or EUR 1.81 per share, compared with EUR 1.040 billion, or EUR 1.61 per share, in the same period last year. Recurring net income was EUR 1.246 billion, or EUR 1.92 per share, higher than EUR 1.231 billion, or EUR 1.91 per share a year ago.



Operating income stood at EUR 1.693 billion as against EUR 1.573 billion in the previous year. Non-recurring operating income and expenses narrowed to negative EUR 161 million from negative EUR 238 million in the previous year.



Danone registered sales of EUR 13.936 billion, higher than EUR 13.737 billion last year. This rise in sales reflects a positive like-for-like growth of 3.5%, which includes +1.7% from volume/mix and +1.8% from price.



Looking ahead, Danone said: '2026 guidance confirmed, in line with mid-term ambition: LFL sales growth expected between +3% and +5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.'



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