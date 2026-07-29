

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) announced a profit for first half that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR237.9 million, or EUR0.53 per share. This compares with EUR322.3 million, or EUR0.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bureau Veritas reported adjusted earnings of EUR303.8 million or EUR0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to EUR3.258 billion from EUR3.192 billion last year.



Bureau Veritas earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR237.9 Mln. vs. EUR322.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.53 vs. EUR0.71 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.258 Bln vs. EUR3.192 Bln last year.



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