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WKN: 724918 | ISIN: MX01GC2M0006 | Ticker-Symbol: AK4
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:55
9,200 Euro
+1,66 % +0,150
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GCC SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GCC SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,20011,80010:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 22:36 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.: GCC Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2026.

Q2 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated net sales increased 15% year-on-year to US$418.4 million
  • U.S. sales grew 14.1% as concrete and cement volumes increased 28.7% and 10.8%, respectively
  • U.S. concrete prices increased 5.7%
  • Mexico sales grew 17.7% as cement volumes increased 6.2%
  • Mexico concrete prices increased 5.2%
  • EBITDA increased 12.3% to US$132.9 million, with a 31.8% EBITDA margin
  • Cash and equivalents totaled US$812.5 million
  • Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.37x as of June 2026
  • Earnings per share increased 1.5% year-on-year, to US$0.2275
  • Free cash flow totaled US$56.9 million with a 42.8% free cash flow conversion rate
  • GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$4.8 million
  • A dividend of Ps. 2.0325 per share was paid on May 12, 2026, representing a 15% year-on-year increase
  • GCC completed the acquisition of aggregates and concrete operations in the Amarillo and Midland-Odessa regions

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q2 26Q2 25Q2 26 vs. Q2 25H1 26H1 25H1 26 vs. H1 25
Net sales418.4 363.9 15.0- 713.8 610.4 16.9-
Operating income before other expenses, net102.8 91.0 12.9- 160.8 139.0 15.7-
EBITDA*132.9 118.4 12.3- 220.0 191.9 14.7-
EBITDA margin31.8- 32.5- 30.8- 31.4-
Free cash flow**56.9 48.6 17.0- 46.5 60.8 -23.5-
Net income74.3 73.5 1.0- 122.4 114.1 7.3-
Earnings per share (US$) ***0.2275 0.2242 1.5- 0.3750 0.3480 7.8-
*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization
**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx
***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "GCC delivered a strong second quarter, achieving revenue and EBITDA growth, supported by favorable demand across our markets and the disciplined execution of our strategy."

Enrique continued, "During the quarter, we reached a key milestone with the start-up of the new kiln at our Odessa plant, while continuing to expand our presence through new aggregates and concrete operations in Texas. Our focus remains on operational excellence as we integrate the new capacity and recent acquisitions to strengthen our position in strategic markets."

To access the earnings release: click here

CONFERENCE CALL

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on July 29, 2026.

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)

Conference ID: 13757649

Dial in:

U.S. (toll free): 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562

Replay (through August 5, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET):

U.S. (toll free): 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671

Listen-only webcast and replay: click here

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction-related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 7.1 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations
Sahory Ogushi
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
soguship@gcc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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