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WKN: 724918 | ISIN: MX01GC2M0006 | Ticker-Symbol: AK4
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 09:55
8,700 Euro
-2,25 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GCC SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GCC SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,70011,20010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.: GCC Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the first quarter of 2026.

Q1 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated net sales increased 19.8% year-on-year to US$295.4 million
  • U.S. sales grew 15.9% as concrete and cement volumes increased 15.9% and 10.6%, respectively
  • U.S. concrete prices increased 27.8%
  • Mexico sales grew 28.2% as cement and concrete volumes increased 12.8% and 5.9%, respectively
  • Mexico concrete prices increased 1.2%
  • EBITDA increased 18.3% to US$87.1 million, with a 29.5% EBITDA margin
  • Cash and equivalents totaled US$857.3 million
  • Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.47x as of March 2026
  • Earnings per share increased 19% year-on-year, to US$0.1475
  • GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$5.3 million
  • GCC completed the acquisition of aggregates, asphalt and ready-mix operations in El Paso, Texas

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q1 26Q1 25Q1 26 vs. Q1 25
Net sales295.4246.519.8%
Operating income before other expenses, net58.048.020.8%
EBITDA*87.173.618.3%
EBITDA margin29.5%29.8%
Free cash flow**(10.5)22.6n.m.
Net income48.140.618.6%
Earnings per share (US$)***0.14750.124019.0%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization
**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx
***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "GCC began the year with a solid performance, delivering strong top- and bottom-line growth, driven by disciplined operational execution, favorable weather conditions, and increased activity across our markets."

Enrique continued, "Our focus remains on supporting our customers and maintaining uninterrupted supply while advancing the start-up of the Odessa plant expansion. We remain confident in our ability to capture opportunities within our network and position the company to continue creating value throughout the year."

To access the earnings release: click here

CONFERENCE CALL

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on April 22, 2026.

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)

Conference ID: 13757648

Dial in:

U.S. (toll free): 1-877-407-0789

International: 1-201-689-8562

Replay (through April 29, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET):

U.S. (toll free): 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Listen-only webcast and replay: click here

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction-related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations
Sahory Ogushi
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
soguship@gcc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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