

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Redeia (RE21.F, RED.MC) reported that its second quarter consolidated profit rose 4.7% to 146.2 million euros from 139.6 million euros, last year. EBITDA for the period increased 5.7% to 333.8 million euros. Revenue climbed 7.8% to 439.4 million euros from 407.4 million euros, last year.



First half profit attributable to the parent company totaled 280.4 million euros, representing 4.0% growth compared to 269.5 million euros in the first half of 2025. EBITDA reached 672.6 million euros, representing a 5.8% increase compared to the end of the first half of 2025. First-half revenue was 869.2 million euros, up 7.1% from 811.9 million euros, in the same period of 2025.



Redeia shares are trading at 15.55 euros on the Bolsa de Madrid, down 1.02%.



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