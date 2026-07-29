Arctic Minerals AB: Extensive geophysics program commences at Hennes Bay copper-silver project, building on successful 2025 program

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") has commenced an extensive geophysics program at its 100% owned Hennes Bay copper-silver project ("Hennes Bay" or the "Project") in Sweden. The program builds on the successful 2025 geophysics program by surveying a further 150km2 and is designed to extend known prospects and generate new targets.

Full announcement

This press release is a summary of the Full Announcement which is enclosed to this press release and can also be accessed via this link.

Highlights

2026 Geophysics Program commenced at Hennes Bay

Extensive airborne Magneto-Telluric ("MMT") survey underway Initial MMT survey in 2025, which covered only ~34% of the overall 414km² tenement package, successfully identified several new target areas with a combined area 10 times larger than the footprint of the existing 55Mt @ 1.0% CuEq Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Dingelvik 2026 MMT survey covers an additional 150km 2 immediately to the north and south of the initial survey, including part of the MRE and strike extensions of the prospective copper horizon

underway Ground gravity survey of Dingelvik and surrounding areas being undertaken to investigate large scale tectonic thrusting structures potentially concealing mineralised strata at depth beneath granites

of Dingelvik and surrounding areas being undertaken to investigate large scale tectonic thrusting structures potentially concealing mineralised strata at depth beneath granites Geophysical surveys provide an efficient and cost-effective means to evaluate the Project's immense resource growth and exploration upside potential

Results from the MMT and gravity surveys are anticipated in the current quarter and will further inform target generation and drill prioritisation for current and future drilling programs

Arctic Minerals' Managing Director and CEO Peter George commented:

"After the success of the initial MMT survey in 2025, it makes sense to continue to push the boundaries of our understanding of potential target areas at our flagship Hennes Bay copper-silver project. We strongly believe that Hennes Bay hosts a large-scale sediment-hosted copper mineral system and these modern geophysical techniques provide us a quick and effective means to evaluate the aerially extensive target horizon within the 414km2 tenement package. The resultant high confidence targeting allows us to focus our drilling to ensure we maximise use of shareholder funds and add value to the Company. I am looking forward to presenting the results of the MMT and gravity surveys as well as the ongoing phase 1 drilling program in the coming months."

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

For further information see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

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The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 a.m. CEST on 29 July 2026.