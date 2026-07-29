Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its strategic growth initiatives as the Company actively pursues targeted merger and acquisition opportunities to further expand its presence in the health and wellness segments of the consumer packaged goods sector.

Following the acquisition and successful operational rollout of wholly owned subsidiary Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap"), Restart Life is positioning itself as an active acquirer. To accelerate this roadmap, the Company is currently reviewing specialized M&A brokerages to identify and evaluate the right target brands that align with its long-term revenue vision.

Restart Life is taking a selective approach to M&A. Rather than pursuing speculative assets, management is focused exclusively on identifying established, scalable businesses that fit precise operational and financial criteria:

Revenue-Producing with Clear Growth Trajectory: Target companies must have active commercial sales and proven consumer demand. Priority will be given to brands that are already profitable or possess a rapid, well-defined timeline to achieving positive cash flow.

U.S.-Centric Market Focus: Primary consideration will be given to companies focused on the United States to tap into immense consumer spending power and larger retail channels. Secondary priority includes established Canadian brands with immediate infrastructure to scale into the U.S. and international markets.

"Plug-and-Play" Operational Platform: Potential acquisitions are to integrate into the Companies operational infrastructure. By leveraging existing in-house capabilities across product branding, digital marketing, accounting, regulatory execution, and brand management, acquirees can rapidly scale while dramatically reducing redundant corporate overhead.

The Company's corporate model is designed to support multiple brands under one centralized structure. By integrating the right products into its operating platform, Restart Life aims to accelerate revenue growth, improve operational efficiency, and create sustainable value for investors.

"M&A is a strategic focus for Restart as we look to scale our corporate footprint," stated Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences. "Having proven our ability and framework with Holy Crap Foods, our platform, leadership team, and infrastructure are fully prepared to support additional assets. However, we are being deliberate in our evaluations, we are seeking the right brands. By pairing with experienced M&A advisory partners, we intend to identify revenue-generating, high-growth companies that can plug directly into our turnkey ecosystem and immediately contribute to our long-term revenue growth."

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support as it executes its product development roadmap, manages revenue growth, and builds long-term corporate value.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co



Holy Crap Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL), is a premium "better-for-you" functional food brand specializing in organic, superseed-based breakfasts and oatmeals. Focused on gut health, clean digestion, and sustained energy, the brand utilizes high-quality, certified organic ingredients, including chia, hemp, and buckwheat, to deliver nutrient-dense, plant-based nutrition. Free from artificial additives, Holy Crap blends convenience with functional wellness for health-conscious consumers across North America. Learn more at holycrap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "strategy," "expansion," "launch," "phased" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307073

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.