Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap"), has officially commenced commercial production of its highly anticipated new protein-focused product line. This marks a significant milestone in the Company's product development roadmap and underscores its core focus on revenue generation, scalable innovation, and expanding its "better-for-you" functional food portfolio.

The initial rollout of the new protein line features two dynamic flavors formulated to capitalize on emerging consumer shopping patterns and the growing demand for plant-based nutrition. The products will be offered in 320g packages, providing eight servings per package, and include:

Pineapple Coconut: A nutrient-dense blend featuring 10g of high-quality protein, gluten-free oats, and Holy Crap's signature organic superseed blend, designed for sustained energy and optimal gut health.

A nutrient-dense blend featuring 10g of high-quality protein, gluten-free oats, and Holy Crap's signature organic superseed blend, designed for sustained energy and optimal gut health. Banana Cocoa: A rich, functional breakfast and snacking option packed with gluten-free oats and the brand's superseed blend.

The protein line is aimed to become a permanent offering in the Company's portfolio and represents just the first of many new SKUs currently transitioning from the research and development phase into commercial production. Furthermore, depending on distribution and sales performance over the next few months, the Company has already commenced the pre-development of additional protein SKUs to preemptively expand the line if early sales are strong.

Manufacturing is being seamlessly executed at Holy Crap's certified facility in Gibsons, British Columbia. The in-house production capabilities, which operate under recognized Organic, Kosher, and Non-GMO certifications, provide the Company with immense strategic flexibility, robust margin protection, and the capacity required to support rapid market expansion.

The new protein products will officially debut to consumers next month, aligning with the highly anticipated launch of Holy Crap's updated digital e-commerce platform. As detailed in the Company's recent strategic updates, the new website will be fully integrated with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The AI-driven platform will harness predictive consumer behavior models and next-generation customer relationship management (CRM) features to streamline digital operations, personalize the shopping experience, and efficiently scale online sales.

"The production launch of our new protein line is a testament to the operational efficiency and manufacturing capabilities we have built at our Holy Crap facility," stated Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "By combining product innovation with our upcoming AI-driven e-commerce platform, we are positioning the Company to capture market share across both digital and traditional retail channels in North America. This is just the beginning of a larger pipeline of new SKUs designed to drive sustainable revenue generation and bring exceptional value to our shareholders."

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

In a separate corporate update, the Company announces that Khavita Harrycharran has resigned as a director of Restart Life effective immediately, however, she remains with the Company as a consultant.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309147

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.