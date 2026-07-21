Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is providing a corporate update regarding its upcoming expansion into the United States, the launch of an updated AI-driven e-commerce platform, and pipeline developments for its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap").

The Company remains focused on scaling operations, driving revenue generation, and expanding its distribution reach.

In the coming weeks, Restart Life plans to launch its direct-to-consumer digital channels in the U.S. market. Central to this launch is a new Holy Crap website integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The platform incorporates consumer analytics, customer service automation, and customer relationship management (CRM) features designed to streamline digital operations and manage online sales.

To manage capital allocation and monitor market demand, management has structured a three-phase approach for U.S. market entry:

Phase 1: Digital Launch & Canadian Fulfillment. Initial U.S. e-commerce sales will be produced and fulfilled from the Company's existing manufacturing facility in Gibsons, British Columbia.

Initial U.S. e-commerce sales will be produced and fulfilled from the Company's existing manufacturing facility in Gibsons, British Columbia. Phase 2: Market Analysis. Following the launch, the Company will monitor sales metrics, digital traffic, and demand patterns across key geographic regions.

Following the launch, the Company will monitor sales metrics, digital traffic, and demand patterns across key geographic regions. Phase 3: U.S. Production Shift. Subject to sales performance and market demand, the Company plans to evaluate shifting production for the U.S. market to facilities located within the United States. Research and development (R&D) steps for this potential shift are currently underway.

To support broader logistics, Restart Life is prioritizing production and distribution sites with direct access to shipping ports to accommodate international distribution, including pilot programs in the Caribbean.

Product Line Expansion: Restart Life is at various stages of three target product lines to broaden the Holy Crap brand footprint:

Protein Product Line: Formulated for active and performance-focused consumers.

Formulated for active and performance-focused consumers. Kids Product Line: Formulated for the youth category, focusing on low-sugar, clean-label breakfast options.

Formulated for the youth category, focusing on low-sugar, clean-label breakfast options. Seniors Product Line: Formulated to support digestive health, ingredient bioavailability, and metabolic wellness for older demographics.

These developments align with broader trends in the functional food sector. Industry market research projects the U.S. healthy snack market to grow from $18.7 billion in 2025 to $39.0 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

While focusing on the operational growth of Holy Crap Foods following its acquisition, Restart Life continues to evaluate additional products, functional brands, and acquisition opportunities for inclusion in the Company's broader portfolio.

"We are preparing to launch our updated digital platform and initiate our expansion into the United States," stated Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences. "Our three-phase approach allows us to enter the market while utilizing our existing production facility in British Columbia. As we gather sales data and reach initial performance milestones, we will assess establishing production stateside to support our long-term growth and product line expansion."

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support as it executes its product development roadmap, manages revenue growth, and builds long-term corporate value.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co



Holy Crap Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL), is a premium "better-for-you" functional food brand specializing in organic, superseed-based breakfasts and oatmeals. Focused on gut health, clean digestion, and sustained energy, the brand utilizes high-quality, certified organic ingredients, including chia, hemp, and buckwheat, to deliver nutrient-dense, plant-based nutrition. Free from artificial additives, Holy Crap blends convenience with functional wellness for health-conscious consumers across North America. Learn more at holycrap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "strategy," "expansion," "launch," "phased" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305916

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.