Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Drills Molybdenum Rich Breccia Below MEPS Discovery Intersecting 57 m of 0.81% CuEq Within a Near-Surface 358 m of 0.50% CuEq Including 8.5 m of 4.74% CuEq

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from three additional drill holes completed as part of its ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project"), located near Batchewana Bay, Ontario. All three holes were drilled from the same pad at the MEPS Zone ("MEPS").

Highlights:

Discovery of a molybdenite-rich breccia body immediately below the high-grade copper zone demonstrates potential for molybdenum to become an economically material co-product to copper, representing a second critical metal to the Soo Project while also adding over 100 m of vertical depth to the MEPS Discovery zone highlighted by 57 m of 0.81% CuEq (0.21% Cu, 1077 ppm Mo, 0.04g/t Au, 1.17g/t Ag)

Near-vertical drill hole demonstrates continuous extent of copper-dominant mineralization from bedrock surface at 4.0m depth down to greater than 400 m depths with a key interval of 358 m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.32% Cu, 237ppm Mo, 0.04 g/t Au, 2.21g/t Ag) from 50 m depth

Upper and Lower GFP Copper Zones continue to demonstrate continuity and high grades in the core of the MEPS Discovery highlighted by the Lower GFP Copper Zone intercept of 8.5 m grading 4.73% CuEq (3.98% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au, 28.99g/t Ag, 118 ppm Mo)

Hole SC-26-10 was drilled to provide a near-vertical, continuous section of the high-grade copper discovery zone and to explore for the first time the zone immediately below the high-grade copper zone, that nearby, previously completed drillholes indicated the possible presence of a molybdenum-copper ("Mo-Cu") breccia body; see Figures 1 and 2. Starting from just 4.0 m downhole SC-26-10 intersected 497.6 m grading 0.41% copper equivalent ("CuEq") (0.24% Cu, 227.7 ppm Mo, 0.03 g/t Au and 1.83 g/t Ag) including a higher grade interval of 358 m of 0.5% CuEq (0.32% Cu, 237 ppm Mo, 0.04 g/t Au and 2.21 g/t Ag), further demonstrating the broad, continuous and near-surface nature of copper-dominant mineralization at MEPS. The interval includes multiple higher-grade zones associated with the Upper and Lower GFP felsic porphyry units, which have consistently been closely associated with the strongest copper mineralization encountered at MEPS, highlighted by 24.65 m grading 1.94% CuEq (1.63% Cu, 61.6 ppm Mo, 0.17 g/t Au and 11.64 g/t Ag), including 8.50 m grading 4.73% CuEq (3.98% Cu, 118 ppm Mo, 0.43 g/t Au and 28.99 g/t Ag). Importantly, an extensive, molybdenum-rich breccia body was confirmed to immediately underlie the high-grade copper zone. This well-developed hydrothermal breccia body is strongly mineralized with very coarse grained molybdenite (MoS2) in addition to chalcopyrite (CuFeS2) and returned an interval of 57 m grading 0.81% CuEq (0.21% Cu, 1,077 ppm Mo, 0.04 g/t Au, 1.17g/t Ag), starting at 326 m downhole, immediately below the high-grade copper zone.

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation, commented, "These results build directly on the progress reported in our previous holes and continue to strengthen our confidence in the MEPS Discovery and our geological model. We continue to demonstrate broad, near-surface copper mineralization at MEPS, and SC-26-10 has intersected the more concentrated, higher-grade copper zones toward which our geological work has been vectoring. The 24.65-metre interval grading 1.94% CuEq, including 8.5 metres at 4.74% CuEq, is particularly encouraging because it is associated with the Lower GFP felsic porphyry unit and was intersected approximately 25 metres west of the high-grade discovery hole, MEPS-25-02. The deeper molybdenum-rich interval adds another important dimension to our understanding of the system and reinforces our interpretation of MEPS as a large, well-mineralized magmatic hydrothermal system. With every hole, we continue to refine our understanding of the controls on mineralization, allowing us to more effectively target the highest-grade portions of the system while evaluating its broader district-scale potential."

Figure 1. Plan map of the MEPS area showing reported holes SC-26-10, SC-26-11 and SC-26-12 and the MEPS-25-02 discovery intercept.

Figure 2. Cross-section through SC-26-10 illustrating broad copper mineralization and the location of the higher-grade copper and deeper molybdenum-rich intervals.

Watch the VRIFY Presentation: CEO Mathew Wilson discusses today's drill results and how they continue to refine the geological model and expand the scale of the MEPS discovery. Click the link https://youtu.be/RSF-LglRd9E or the image below to view the presentation.

Technical Discussion

The MEPS copper system is characterized by broad, near-surface copper mineralization hosted predominantly in altered Neoarchean mafic volcanic rocks intruded by multiple phases of Mesoproterozoic felsic porphyry. Previous drilling has demonstrated that the strongest copper grades commonly occur adjacent to early GFP felsic porphyry dykes and sills and associated magnetite-rich veining, which appear to have focused copper-rich hydrothermal fluids into favourable, permeable host rocks.

SC-26-10 was drilled near-vertically and collared 100m northwest of discovery hole MEPS-25-02; see Figures 1 and 2. The hole intersected both the upper and lower GFP felsic porphyries units and associated higher-grade copper zones associated with each; see Figures 3, 4 and 5. The lower interval was encountered approximately 25m west of the discovery zone in MEPS-25-02, providing an important step in tracing the geometry and continuity of the favourable GFP-associated mineralization. The broad 497.6m envelope of copper mineralization demonstrates an important characteristic of the anatomy at MEPS in which these higher-grade zones occur as internal parts within a much larger copper body.

Below the main copper zone, SC-26-10 intersected 57.0 m grading 0.81% CuEq, averaging 1,077 ppm Mo; see Figure 6. Sterling has consistently observed very coarse grained, molybdenite-rich veins within and proximal to molybdenum-rich hydrothermal quartz matrix breccias beneath the main copper zone. Grades of up to 3.2% Mo over 0.5 m thickness have been encountered in quartz veining (see Figure 6) while the breccia zones saw consistent grades averaging over 500 ppm within that interval when removing the high grade veins. This pattern of metal zonation in which copper-dominant mineralization transitions downward to molybdenum-dominant mineralization is comparable to significant porphyry Cu-Mo deposits in other belts (e.g. Bingham Canyon, UT) and will help guide future drill hole targeting and testing.

SC-26-11 was drilled toward the north-northwest along the western edge of the historic Jogran Porphyry, that saw limited shallow historic drilling, and intersected 317.2 m grading 0.25% CuEq, including 9.0 m grading 0.90% CuEq; see Figures 1 and 2.

SC-26-12 was drilled to north-northeast, back toward the historic Jogran prospect and intersected the Jogran Porphyry at approximately 430 m downhole; see Figures 1 and 2. The hole returned widespread copper mineralization, including 477 m grading 0.23% CuEq, but did not intersect the early GFP felsic dykes or any associated higher-grade copper zones in this direction.

Figure 3. Example of mineralized core from SC-26-10 at 219.40 m depth grading 8.08% CuEq (6.55% Cu, 52 ppm Mo, 0.99 g/t Au, 57.1 g/t Ag)

Figure 4. Example of mineralized core from SC-26-10 at 221.90 m depth grading 8.83% CuEq (7.58% Cu, 166 ppm Mo, 0.56 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag).

Figure 5. Example of mineralized core from SC-26-10 at 222.96 m depth grading 11.42% CuEq (9.56% Cu, 51 ppm Mo, 1.07 g/t Au, 80.6 g/t Ag).

Figure 6: Core photos from the high-grade molybdenum zone highlighting very coarse-grained molybdenite-rich veins and a hydrothermal quartz shingle breccia hosting molybdenite, chalcopyrite and trace bornite.

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Hole ID From To Length Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) SC-26-10 4.00 501.55 497.55 0.24 227.7 0.03 1.83 0.41 Including 44.00 402.00 358.00 0.32 237.0 0.04 2.27 0.50 And 113.95 128.90 14.95 0.78 58.1 0.09 4.77 0.94 And 205.35 230.00 24.65 1.63 61.5 0.17 11.64 1.94 Including 218.50 227.00 8.50 3.98 118 0.43 28.99 4.74 And 326.00 383.00 57.00 0.21 1,077.4 0.04 1.17 0.81 SC-26-11 32.00 349.20 317.20 0.18 82.7 0.02 0.92 0.25 Including 107.00 254.25 147.25 0.21 111.5 0.02 1.15 0.30 And 225.00 234.00 9.00 0.45 775.3 0.04 2.48 0.90 SC-26-12 7.00 484.00 477.0 0.14 134.9 0.02 1.0 0.23 Including 111.30 247.92 136.62 0.21 95 0.03 1.33 0.30 And 112.00 121.40 9.40 0.56 202.2 0.09 2.59 0.77

Intervals may not represent true widths, which are not yet known, and capping has not been applied to grades. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on a three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025), which equates to US$4.18/lb Cu, US$2,600/oz Au, US$30.54/oz Ag and US$21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 × Au g/t) + (0.0107 × Ag g/t) + (0.00051 × Mo ppm).

Table 2. Hole Locations, Directions and Final Depths

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth SC-26-10 681,009 5,212,554 460.02 699.0 -87.00 230.00 SC-26-11 681,009 5,212,554 460.02 432.0 -60.00 330.00 SC-26-12 681,009 5,212,554 460.02 527.7 -75.00 15.00

Exploration Update

Exploration drilling continues at the Soo Copper Project, with 33 holes being completed for approximately 16,000 m of a minimum 20,000 m campaign. The Company's key exploration objectives are to continue to define the scale, extent and anatomy of the near-surface copper-dominant sulphide zones and underlying molybdenum-dominant sulphide zones at the MEPS Discovery and to continue to define, prioritize and test drill targets away from MEPS that have been developed from previous field work in the central part of the Soo Copper Project area. Those new targets with potential for large, near-surface zones of higher-grade copper mineralization have been prioritized and will be drill tested as part of the 2026 exploration campaign.

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. Drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Thunder Bay lab by commercial transport. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Selected sample pulps were then analyzed for gold using a 30 g aliquot mixed with fire assay fluxes and Ag as a collector, placed in a fire clay crucible, gradually heated to 1060ºC for 60 min, and followed with an AA finish.

Laboratory QA/QC for the ICP analysis was 14% for each batch, including 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. Laboratory quality control for the gold fire assay included two blanks per 42 samples, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples). In-house QA/QC included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials (CRM).

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper-one of the most critical of all critical metals-alongside gold, and with the project now demonstrating both scale and grade, Sterling sees the potential for Soo Copper to become a nationally significant asset as Canada accelerates its efforts to secure strategic copper resources. Prime Minister Carney's recent designation of copper as one of Canada's first five strategic assets underscores the importance of this discovery and its potential to emerge as a key project of national interest.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-drills-molybdenum-rich-breccia-below-meps-discovery-intersecting-57-m-of-1197843