Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Expands High-Grade Copper Mineralization East at MEPS Intersecting 203 Metres at 0.51% CuEq: Includes 16.25 Metres at 2.31% CuEq and 9.50 Metres at 2.34% CuEq within 445 Metres at 0.40% CuEq

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill hole SC-26-13 at the MEPS Zone ("MEPS"), part of the Company's ongoing 20,000m drill program at the Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project"), near Batchewana Bay, Ontario. Drilled approximately 140 metres east of SC-26-10 (reported in a press release on July 29, 2026) the hole intersected 445.0m grading 0.40% copper equivalent ("CuEq") (0.24% Cu, 172 ppm Mo, 0.05 g/t Au, 2.09 g/t Ag), including 203.10m grading 0.51% CuEq (0.38% Cu, 43.4 ppm Mo, 0.09 g/t Au, 2.99 g/t Ag) and higher-grade intervals of 16.25m grading 2.31% CuEq (1.90% Cu, 127.6 ppm Mo, 0.226 g/t Au, 12.09 g/t Ag) and 9.50m grading 2.34% CuEq (1.29% Cu, 63.6 ppm Mo, 0.88 g/t Au, 20.72 g/t Ag).

Highlights:

Strong near-surface mineralization of 203.10m grading 0.51% CuEq from 40.9m downhole within a longer interval of 445.0m of 0.40% CuEq starting from 22m depth.

Returned 9.50m grading 2.34% CuEq from 74m depth and 16.25m grading 2.31% CuEq from 176m depth associated with GFP porphyry sills.

The hole continued to intersect additional copper and molybdenum mineralization farther downhole in association with a strong quartz hydrothermal breccia with a copper interval intercepting 7.5m of 1.48% CuEq from 459m downhole.

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation, commented, "SC-26-13 is an outstanding result that combines nearly 450 metres of continuous mineralization with significant higher-grade copper intervals associated with GFP porphyry sills. The hole extends to the east, high grade copper mineralization intersected in hole SC-26-10 and strengthens our interpretation that this higher-grade mineralization is horizontally continuous and predictable.

We are particularly encouraged by the intensity and diversity of the mineralization in SC-26-13. High-grade chalcopyrite-bornite quartz ribbon veins, copper-magnetite veins and a newly recognized chalcopyrite rich quartz breccia. This all points to a large and robust copper rich hydrothermal system at MEPS, the extent of which we are only beginning to realize as we continue to drill."

Figure 1. Plan map of the MEPS area showing reported holes SC-26-13 and the previously reported SC-26-10 and MEPS-25-02 discovery intercept.

Figure 2. Cross-section highlighting holes SC-26-13 and most recently reported SC-26-10 demonstrating the extension of from surface mineralization and higher-grade intervals to the east

Technical Discussion

The MEPS porphyry copper system is characterized by broad, near-surface copper mineralization hosted predominantly in altered Neoarchean mafic volcanic rocks intruded by multiple phases of Mesoproterozoic felsic porphyry. Previous drilling has demonstrated that the strongest copper grades commonly occur adjacent to early "GFP" felsic dykes and sills and associated magnetite-rich veining, which appear to have focused copper-rich hydrothermal fluids into favourable, permeable host rocks.

Within the shallow part of the broadly copper-mineralized MEPS system are two shallow dipping, laterally extensive felsic GFP sills, representing the earliest of the porphyry intrusive phases. These stacked GFP sills appear to have acted as low permeability barriers to the upward flow of copper-rich hydrothermal fluids, resulting in the concentration of higher-grade copper mineralization particularly within the Archean mafic volcanics around the margins of each GFP sill. Underlying this higher grade copper mineralization, the mineral system also contains a molybdenum-rich hydrothermal breccia zone that was initially intersected in SC-26-10 as previously reported on July 29. SC-26-13 was collared approximately 140 m to the east of SC-26-10 and intersected both GFP sills, extending the associated higher grade copper mineralization approximately 100m farther east in addition to intersecting the molybdenum-rich breccia zone approximately 50m to the east. Immediately below the molybdenum-rich breccia, SC-26-13 additionally intersected a copper-rich interval of strongly developed quartz-chalcopyrite vein-breccia mineralization, indicating that significant copper potential remains to be tested at depth at MEPS in association with a significant zone of hydrothermal quartz breccia.

The broader near-surface copper-mineralized footprint remains open to the east and west and has now been traced by 2025 and 2026 drilling over an east-west strike length exceeding one kilometre. A total of 38 holes have been completed in 2026 for 17,250 m of the minimum 20,000 m campaign.

GeologicAI core-scanning technology has arrived on site and is being used to collect additional useful information from the drill core to immediately enhance Sterling's targeting abilities by shortening the iterative data collection-learning-application cycles. The system combines very high-resolution core imagery, X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") geochemistry and short-wave infrared hyperspectral scanning. These datasets are expected to improve the Company's identification and characterization of alteration, mineralogy and geochemistry critical to efficient and successful porphyry copper deposit exploration at the MEPS target and regionally across the entire Soo Copper Project.

Figure 3. Chalcopyrite- and bornite-rich ribbon vein in SC-26-13 at approximately 75.5 m downhole. The sample returned 10.8% Cu, 16.6 g/t Au, 145 g/t Ag and 10 ppm Mo

Figure 4. Chalcopyrite- and bornite-rich ribbon vein in SC-26-13 at approximately 75.85 m downhole. The 0.35-m sample returned 11.7% Cu, 2.63 g/t Au, 198 g/t Ag and 52 ppm Mo.

Figure 5. GFP porphyry exhibits strong potassic alteration with quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite veining. Adjacent M-type veins cross-cut GFP sill and are associated with the highest copper grades. Adjacent high grade zone grading 2.31% CuEq over 16.25 m.

Figure 6. Chalcopyrite-rich quartz breccia in SC-26-13 at approximately 465 m downhole within a 7.4m interval grading 1.13% Cu, 0.076g/t Au, 14.8g/t Ag and 259.5ppm Mo

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Hole Number From To Length Cu % Mo ppm Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq % SC-26-13 22.0 467.0 445.0 0.24 172 0.05 2.09 0.40 Including 40.90 244.00 203.10 0.38 43.4 0.09 2.99 0.51 Including 74.00 83.50 9.50 1.29 63.6 0.88 20.72 2.34 And 176.00 192.25 16.25 1.90 127.6 0.226 12.09 2.31 Including 407.00 467.00 60.00 0.19 324.5 0.01 3.00 0.40 And 459.0 466.4 7.4 1.13 259.5 0.076 14.8 1.49

Intervals may not represent true widths, which are not yet known, and capping has not been applied to grades. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on a three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025), which equates to US$4.18/lb Cu, US$2,600/oz Au, US$30.54/oz Ag and US$21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 × Au g/t) + (0.0107 × Ag g/t) + (0.00051 × Mo ppm).

Table 2. Hole Locations, Directions and Final Depths

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth SC-26-13 681,144 5,212,554 460.0 528.0 -71.00 255.00

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. Drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Thunder Bay lab by commercial transport. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Selected sample pulps were then analyzed for gold using a 30 g aliquot mixed with fire assay fluxes and Ag as a collector, placed in a fire clay crucible, gradually heated to 1060ºC for 60 min, and followed with an AA finish.

Laboratory QA/QC for the ICP analysis was 14% for each batch, including 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. Laboratory quality control for the gold fire assay included two blanks per 42 samples, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples). In-house QA/QC included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials (CRM).

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper-one of the most critical of all critical metals-alongside gold, and with the project now demonstrating both scale and grade, Sterling sees the potential for Soo Copper to become a nationally significant asset as Canada accelerates its efforts to secure strategic copper resources. Prime Minister Carney's recent designation of copper as one of Canada's first five strategic assets underscores the importance of this discovery and its potential to emerge as a key project of national interest.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-expands-high-grade-copper-mineralization-east-at-meps-intersecting-203-m-1205349