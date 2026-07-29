Bonk, Inc. Announces Formation of BONK SPV LLC to Consolidate Digital Revenue and Explore Ecosystem Expansion

New Subsidiary Designed to Optimize Recognition of BONK.fun Revenue, Enhance Financial Transparency, and Streamline Future Strategic Partnerships

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK), the public vehicle for the BONK ecosystem, today announced the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, BONK SPV LLC. The entity is designed to consolidate and scale the Company's digital revenue operations while establishing infrastructure to support additional high-margin digital revenue streams in the future.

Enhanced Financial Visibility and Operational Efficiency A key benefit of the new SPV structure is the ability to provide clearer, segmented financial reporting for shareholders. By housing digital revenue streams within BONK SPV LLC-including the Company's 51% interest in BONK.fun - Bonk, Inc. intends to separate its high-margin digital asset operations from its legacy consumer beverage division. This separation is intended to provide investors and market analysts with greater transparency into the standalone profitability, cash flow, and growth metrics of the Company's blockchain-centric business.

Strategic Exploration and Partnerships As part of this initiative, BONK SPV LLC is exploring the potential establishment of specialized operational divisions targeting growing digital asset sectors. By remaining flexible and open to various opportunities, the Company aims to pursue new verticals that align with the broader BONK ecosystem.

To support these initiatives, the Company is engaged in discussions with potential strategic partners and institutional liquidity providers. Further details regarding any such arrangements will be disclosed as they are finalized.

Capital Deployment Strategy and Non-Dilutive Growth While consumer goods operations have stabilized toward baseline profitability, management is prioritizing capital deployment into dynamic, digital markets. The goal is to focus on initiatives that may offer sustainable recurring revenue and integration with the BONK ecosystem. Generating internal cash flow through the SPV is designed to fund ongoing operations and digital treasury expansion without relying on additional equity issuances.

Management Commentary "The establishment of BONK SPV LLC is a critical milestone that allows us to more efficiently recognize the revenue generated by our majority interest in BONK.fun, while supporting our evolution into an active, multi-revenue infrastructure vehicle," said Mitchell Rudy ("Nom"), President of Bonk, Inc. "By consolidating our 51% revenue interest in BONK.fun within this new SPV and laying the groundwork for potential new verticals, our goal is to build a continuous cash-flow engine. This structure is intended to provide us with the flexibility to partner with industry participants, maximize revenue recognition, and support our mission of accumulating BONK and driving long-term shareholder value."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) is a company seeking to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC and the newly formed BONK SPV LLC, the Company pursues a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets and building infrastructure within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the successful execution of new operational divisions and partnerships, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bonk-inc.-announces-formation-of-bonk-spv-llc-to-consolidate-digital-1197903