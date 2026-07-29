Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Spezial: Steht hier der Turnaround des Sommers?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851204 | ISIN: US3825501014 | Ticker-Symbol: GTR
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:03
6,390 Euro
+2,96 % +0,184
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3986,42218:23
6,3666,43618:22
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 16:45 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Earns CDP Supplier Engagement "A" Score

This recognition reflects the company's efforts to engage suppliers on climate-related issues across its value chain.

AKRON, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to make progress along its sustainability journey, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced it has earned an "A" score in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment.

CDP is a global environmental disclosure organization whose Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how companies engage suppliers on climate-related issues, including governance, emissions targets, Scope 3 emissions management and supplier collaboration. An "A" score reflects leadership-level performance within CDP's scoring framework, which is designed to help companies assess and improve their environmental practices over time.

Supplier engagement is an important part of Goodyear's sustainability strategy as the company works to address emissions across its value chain and support the broader transition to a net-zero economy. Goodyear has set near-term science-based climate targets for 2030 and a long-term net-zero target for 2050.

In 2023, the company launched its supplier engagement program with its raw material suppliers, asking them to set science-based targets, pursue renewable electricity and energy goals, engage their own supply base on climate targets, publicly report progress and share product-level GHG emissions footprint data with Goodyear.

Goodyear's supplier engagement work also includes emissions impact analysis by material group and supplier, supplier-specific roadmaps and supplier assessments. Together, these efforts help Goodyear better understand supplier sustainability practices, identify opportunities for improvement and collaborate with suppliers on shared climate and sustainability goals across the value chain.

To learn more about Goodyear's sustainability journey, go to goodyear.com/responsibility.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:
KELLY MCGLUMPHY
[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.