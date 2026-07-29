The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Earns CDP Supplier Engagement "A" Score

This recognition reflects the company's efforts to engage suppliers on climate-related issues across its value chain.

AKRON, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to make progress along its sustainability journey, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced it has earned an "A" score in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment.

CDP is a global environmental disclosure organization whose Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how companies engage suppliers on climate-related issues, including governance, emissions targets, Scope 3 emissions management and supplier collaboration. An "A" score reflects leadership-level performance within CDP's scoring framework, which is designed to help companies assess and improve their environmental practices over time.

Supplier engagement is an important part of Goodyear's sustainability strategy as the company works to address emissions across its value chain and support the broader transition to a net-zero economy. Goodyear has set near-term science-based climate targets for 2030 and a long-term net-zero target for 2050.

In 2023, the company launched its supplier engagement program with its raw material suppliers, asking them to set science-based targets, pursue renewable electricity and energy goals, engage their own supply base on climate targets, publicly report progress and share product-level GHG emissions footprint data with Goodyear.

Goodyear's supplier engagement work also includes emissions impact analysis by material group and supplier, supplier-specific roadmaps and supplier assessments. Together, these efforts help Goodyear better understand supplier sustainability practices, identify opportunities for improvement and collaborate with suppliers on shared climate and sustainability goals across the value chain.

To learn more about Goodyear's sustainability journey, go to goodyear.com/responsibility.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:

KELLY MCGLUMPHY

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SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company