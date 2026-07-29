

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $218.172 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $140.665 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $747.550 million from $681.401 million last year.



Invitation Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $218.172 Mln. vs. $140.665 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $747.550 Mln vs. $681.401 Mln last year.



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