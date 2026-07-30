

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY, CAP.PA), a French technology company, said on Thursday that its first-half net profit dropped 31 percent, impacted by higher expenses. Revenues, however, rose 8.8 percent, and the company also raised its annual revenue growth forecast.



The company postedfirst-halff net profit of 498 million euros, down from 724 million euros in the same period a year ago. Normalised earnings per share fell 12 percent to 5.29 euros from 6.00 euros in the previous-year period.



According to Capgemini, half-yearly revenues, however, climbed 8.8 percent to 12.08 billion euros from 11.11 billion euros in the first half of fiscal 2025. The company's operating margin climbed 9.3 percent to 1.51 billion euros from 1.38 billion euros in the prior-year period.



The company's net other operating income and expenses amounted to a 628 million euros expense, compared with a 401 million euros expense in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, the company lifted its fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook to around +8.5 percent to +9.0 percent, at constant exchange rates, from the earlier given outlook of around +6.5 percent to +8.5 percent.



On the Paris Exchange, CAP.PA ended Wednesday's trading at 107.10 euros, up 5.31 percent.



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