

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH.L) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.486 billion, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $1.319 billion, or $1.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $10.777 billion from $10.206 billion last year.



CRH plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.486 Bln. vs. $1.319 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue: $10.777 Bln vs. $10.206 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.60 To $ 6.05



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