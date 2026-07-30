

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLL.F) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at JPY41.297 billion, or JPY25.18 per share. This compares with JPY27.479 billion, or JPY16.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to JPY180.734 billion from JPY163.750 billion last year.



Oriental Land Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) : -Earnings: JPY41.297 Bln. vs. JPY27.479 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY25.18 vs. JPY16.77 last year. -Revenue: JPY180.734 Bln vs. JPY163.750 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 69.39 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 724.312 Bln



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