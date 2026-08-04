Real Tested Inc: Justin Hartfield's Public Portfolio Reaches 88 Live Products, Every Link Verified Working

The portfolio at justinhartfield.com/projects now lists 88 working sites in six chapters - cannabis marketplaces, health and fitness sites, AI tools, countdown timers, timezone converters, and local-service guides in five countries - each link checked and returning a live page.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / The public portfolio at justinhartfield.com/projects now lists 88 live products, and every one of the 88 links on the page was verified today returning HTTP 200. The page's hero reads "88 live," and the count is literal: if a product is listed, it loads.

The 88 products sit in six chapters: Cannabis (14), Health & Fitness (8), AI & Digital Tools (5), Timer Sites (19), Conversion Sites (17), and Local Services (25 guides spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom).

The cannabis chapter is anchored by weed.de, a medical cannabis marketplace, alongside seedbanks.com. Health & Fitness includes transplantmatch.com, a hair-transplant comparison site. AI & Digital Tools includes palmreaderai.com and fontcopyandpaste.com, a Unicode text-styling tool.

The two newest chapters account for the most recent growth: 36 single-purpose time tools, 24 of which launched on July 16, 2026, following the original 12 on July 14-15. Nineteen are countdown timers, from 15secondtimer.com to 3hourtimer.com; 17 are timezone converters such as esttopst.com and utctocst.com. All 36 are free, carry no ads, require no accounts, load in under a second, and run every countdown and conversion in the browser - nothing a visitor types leaves the device. Timers count against the device's wall clock, so a switched tab or locked screen does not stall them; converters compute daylight-saving rules per date from the IANA timezone database rather than fixed offset tables. Sixteen of the sites also publish 18 fact-checked guides, including a Daylight Saving Time 2026 hub and a full military time chart.

The through-line is structural rather than thematic: Hartfield operates the collection as 88 small, single-purpose products, not one platform. A timer site runs one timer. A converter handles one pair of time zones. A local-service guide covers one service in one market. The portfolio page is the only layer that aggregates them.

"A portfolio should be a list of things that work, not a pitch deck," said Justin Hartfield, who builds and operates all 88 products. "Each of these does exactly one job - one timer, one conversion, one market - and every link on that page returned a working page this week."

About the Portfolio

justinhartfield.com is the public portfolio of builder Justin Hartfield. As of July 17, 2026, its projects page lists 88 live products in six chapters - Cannabis (14), Health & Fitness (8), AI & Digital Tools (5), Timer Sites (19), Conversion Sites (17), and Local Services (25) - with every listed link verified working.

About Real Tested Inc.

Real Tested Inc. develops and operates consumer-focused websites, digital tools, educational resources, and online platforms across multiple industries. The company supports the development and operation of products included in Justin Hartfield's public portfolio, including browser-based utilities, health and lifestyle resources, and digital publishing properties.

Media Contact

Justin Hartfield

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Site list: justinhartfield.com/projects · weed.de · seedbanks.com · transplantmatch.com · palmreaderai.com · fontcopyandpaste.com · 40minutetimer.com · 3hourtimer.com · 15secondtimer.com · esttopst.com · esttocst.com · utctocst.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/justin-hartfields-public-portfolio-reaches-88-live-products-ever-1201490