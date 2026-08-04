Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Adelaide will assist the Company with investor marketing and communications, including the creation and design of investor materials, coordination of North America-focused non-deal roadshows, virtual marketing initiatives, and social media awareness programs.

The Agreement has an initial six-month term commencing on August 1, 2026, and will automatically continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter unless terminated in accordance with its terms. Under the Agreement, the Company will pay Adelaide a monthly fee of C$12,000, plus applicable taxes. No stock options or other securities of the Company are being granted to Adelaide in connection with the Agreement.

Adelaide Capital is principally owned by Deborah Honig, and is an arm's length party to the Company. To the Company's knowledge, as of the date of this news release, Adelaide owns 11,000 common shares of the Company, and Ms. Honig personally owns 20,000 shares of the Company, representing in the aggregate less than 0.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of Adelaide Capital, including expected enhancements to the Company's investor relations activities, investor engagement, capital markets strategy, market awareness, and shareholder communications.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information, including changes to the scope, timing, duration, or terms of the engagement with Adelaide Capital, as well as general economic, market, and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308051

Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.