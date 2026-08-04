Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Wayfinder Metals Corp. (CSE: WMC) (formerly Westmount Minerals Corp.; "Wayfinder") announces adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Wayfinder's fiscal year ends on March 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, Wayfinder will be exempt from the requirements to file Q1 and Q3 financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for so long as it continues to meet eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. Accordingly, Wayfinder will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and associated MD&A. Wayfinder will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended June 30 and December 31 in each financial year.

Wayfinder is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Atkinson as Chief Executive Officer and Taylor Niezen as Chief Financial Officer of Wayfinder, effective August 4, 2026.

Mr. Atkinson (B.Sc., P.Geol.) is a professional geologist with over 20 years of global mineral exploration and capital markets experience spanning grassroots discovery focussed exploration through to resource delineation and expansion and the completion of Preliminary Economic Assessments. Most recently, Bryan served as Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fury Gold Mines where he remains an advisor.

Ms. Niezen has extensive experience in the governance and reporting of private and publicly-listed exploration and mining companies holding a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Taylor is currently a founding partner of SPROutsourcing, an accounting and bookkeeping services firm, and serves as CFO for Storm Exploration Inc. and Torr Metals Inc.

The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere appreciation to David Tafel and Jeremy Wright for their dedicated service and valuable contributions to Wayfinder during their tenure. Their leadership and commitment have helped position the Company for its next phase of growth, and the Board wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

About Wayfinder Metals Corp.

Wayfinder is focussed on acquiring high quality base and precious metal assets globally. For more information, please refer to Wayfinder's prospectus dated February 14, 2022, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the implementation of Wayfinder's transition to semi-annual financial reporting and the anticipated timing of future financial reporting. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws, regulations or stock exchange requirements, or other unforeseen circumstances that could affect the timing or implementation of Wayfinder's future reporting schedule. Wayfinder undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308055

Source: Wayfinder Metals Corp.