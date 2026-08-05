New HumanX/Crunchbase data shows a 130% YoY surge, though 73% of capital concentrated in just 38 breakout deals

European AI startups raised a record-breaking $23 billion in the first half of 2026, a 130% year-over-year surge that captured 55% of all venture capital in the region, according to the 2026 European AI Economy Report released today by HumanX and Crunchbase. Up from $10 billion in H1 2025, the historic funding total signals that Europe is rapidly asserting itself as a primary engine of global AI innovation.

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"If the AI story was supposed to be a two-horse race, Europe didn't get the memo," said Stefan Weitz, Co-Founder and CEO of HumanX. "$23 billion is flowing straight into the industries Europe already leads: robotics, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, defense. This is a continent betting on its own strengths."

Capital concentrates in a small cohort of breakout companies

While total investment set records, capital concentrated heavily at the top. A striking 73% of all European AI funding went to just 38 companies that raised rounds of $100 million or more, up from under half in recent years. Six European startups joined the billion-dollar-plus club in H1 2026 alone, including autonomous driving developer Wayve, Alphabet-owned drug discovery company Isomorphic Labs, robotics developer Neura Robotics, and Advanced Machine Intelligence, a physical AI lab co-founded by Yann LeCun.

Geographically, the United Kingdom maintained its position as Europe's leading AI hub, attracting $12 billion, or 53% of total regional investment, in H1. Germany and France followed with $3.5 billion (15%) and $2.9 billion (12%), respectively. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is emerging as a formidable contender behind massive early-stage rounds, including Netherlands/UK-based CuspAI's $450 million Series B and Netherlands-founded General Intuition's $320 million Series A.

Female-founded AI companies see higher deal counts, lower dollar share

The report also reveals a stark disparity in funding allocation across leadership teams. Since 2023, European AI startups with at least one female founder accounted for 18% of all completed deals, yet secured just 10% of total capital, a gap driven by the heavy concentration of mega-rounds going to LP male-led teams.

Europe's AI leaders take the stage at HumanX Amsterdam

Crunchbase's AI-powered predictive intelligence, built on live activity insights from more than 80 million users and nearly 20 years of proprietary private company data, indicates sustained deal momentum as leading companies including Wayve, CuspAI, Synthesia, Lovable, PhysicsX, and Black Forest Labs prepare to take the stage at HumanX Amsterdam. Among the private startups appearing at the event, 48% are predicted to raise follow-on capital, 11% are primed for acquisition, and 7% are tracking toward an IPO.

Looking at the broader ecosystem of more than 1,000 European AI startups funded since 2022 that have raised $10 million or more, Crunchbase forecasts that 59% will raise additional funding in the next 12 months, 18% are likely M&A targets, and 5% are positioned for public market debuts.

"European startups are increasingly competitive globally, especially in sectors where AI builds on the region's longstanding industrial and scientific strengths," said Gené Teare, senior research lead at Crunchbase. "We've seen historic capital flow into European AI startups in the first half, with some concentration in frontier labs. But the next chapter in Europe's AI story depends on building an ecosystem that connects capital, compute, customers and talent, so the most promising AI companies can scale and create long-term value."

Methodology

Please note that all funding values are given in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Crunchbase converts foreign currencies to U.S. dollars at the prevailing spot rate from the date funding rounds, acquisitions, IPOs and other financial events are reported. Even if those events were added to Crunchbase long after the event was announced, foreign currency transactions are converted at the historic spot price.

About HumanX

HumanX is the definitive AI ecosystem where the global enterprise transitions from exploration to execution. Built to bridge the gap between AI innovation and practical implementation, the event unites a high-intent network of C-suite leaders, founders and technologists to solve the horizontal challenges of the AI era. Learn more at www.humanx.co.

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading predictive solution for private company intelligence, helping business decision-makers stay ahead of private market shifts so they can identify opportunities earlier and act first. Only Crunchbase combines nearly two decades of proprietary data and AI with unique engagement signals from more than 80 million users to forecast funding, growth, and exits across the private company lifecycle. From investors and dealmakers to go-to-market teams and product builders, enterprises use Crunchbase data to power workflows, products, and decisions.

Crunchbase delivers intelligence through its flexible API, CRM integrations, and platform. To learn more, visit crunchbase.com and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804090835/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Barry Salmon, Head of Media, barry@humanx.co

Anna Rice, PR for Crunchbase, press@crunchbase.com