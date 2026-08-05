Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its geological team by expanding the role of Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., as Geological Consultant to the Company.

The expanded engagement reflects the Company's stated priority of advancing Mangueiros Main, its flagship nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group metals ("PGM") sulphide project, as a potential development asset, in Bahia State, Brazil.

As announced on July 29, 2026, P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") has been engaged to prepare an initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for Mangueiros Main in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Sarjeant will continue to work closely with the Company to complete the initial MRE.

Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo.

Mr. Sarjeant is a registered professional geoscientist with more than 40 years of international mining experience across a broad range of commodities.

As former Geology Manager for Largo Inc., located in Bahia State, Brazil, Mr. Sarjeant led the exploration and development of multiple deposits at Largo's Maracás operation. This work culminated in a preliminary feasibility study that significantly increased the operation's potential mine life and supported a new life-of-mine plan.

He began his career with Echo Bay Mines after graduating from Queen's University with an Honours degree in Geological Sciences. During his 12 years with Echo Bay, he held positions of increasing responsibility in mine-site and exploration roles, ultimately serving as Senior Geologist with its International Exploration Group, where he evaluated mineral projects worldwide.

As an independent consultant, Mr. Sarjeant acts as a Qualified Person for public issuers. His principal areas of expertise include project evaluation, the design and implementation of exploration programs, mining operations and technical leadership.

Stephen Goodman, CEO and Director of Bahia Metals, commented:

"Mr. Sarjeant brings more than four decades of international geological, operational and leadership experience to the Company. Importantly, he has direct experience advancing a mining operation in Bahia State, Brazil and understands the technical discipline required to advance a project through increasingly detailed stages of technical evaluation.

Mr. Sarjeant's immediate priority will be to assist the Company on completing the MRE for Mangueiros Main as this work supports our stated priority of advancing Mangueiros Main as a potential development opportunity."

Mangueiros Main, A Sulphide Nickel Copper Cobalt Target

As previously announced, P&E is reviewing the historical drilling, geological interpretation and modelling, assay database and other supporting technical information as part of its preparation of the initial MRE.

Mangueiros Main benefits from an extensive technical database and historical exploration program that has confirmed nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization associated with an ultramafic intrusive system. The technical report completed by SRK estimated an exploration target at Mangueiros Main ranging from 75 million to 200 million tonnes grading between 0.20% and 0.25% nickel in sulphide ("NiS")1.

Stephen Goodman further stated, "SRK's exploration target for Mangueiros Main is substantial. It reflects the exploration work completed by Mr. Elton Periera. Once completed, the initial MRE is expected to provide a basis for the Company to evaluate the appropriate scope and timing of potential future technical and economic studies. There can be no assurance that the work underway will result in the establishment of a mineral resource."

1The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration and technical work will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource. The exploration target is not a CIM-defined mineral resource or mineral reserve and should not be treated as such. P&E will independently review the available data, geological interpretation, estimation parameters and other relevant technical information, and the size, grade and classification of any mineral resource ultimately estimated may differ materially from the SRK exploration target. There are currently no mineral resources or mineral reserves at Mangueiros Main, and there can be no assurance that the work underway will result in the declaration of a mineral resource. The potential quantity and grade are based on historical exploration data including 86 drillholes totaling 12,786 metres.

Mangueiros West and District Scale Evaluation

Mr. Elton Pereira will continue to work with the Company on a consulting basis, with a particular focus on evaluating Mangueiros West and the Company's other regional exploration assets. The Company is appreciative of Mr. Pereira's significant contributions.

Mangueiros West is located approximately one kilometre from Mangueiros Main and represents an important target within Bahia's broader district-scale strategy.

Corporate Objectives and Next Steps

The Company's objective is to build a sulphide nickel copper cobalt + PGMs mine and advance its asset portfolio to establish a new critical minerals district in Bahia State, Brazil.

The near-term strategy to achieve this objective is to:

Complete the initial NI 43-101 MRE for Mangueiros Main including evaluation of potential copper and cobalt mineralization

Following completion of the MRE, evaluate the appropriate scope and timing of further technical studies, including a potential preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") and Feasibility Study

Review the historical gravity data and other work completed across the Company's broader portfolio, specifically Mangueiros West, located ~1 Km from Mangueiros Main to assess district scale opportunity

These activities are intended to progressively strengthen the technical foundation for Mangueiros Main, support future development decisions and evaluate the broader district-scale potential of the Company's property portfolio.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Unless otherwise indicated, the scientific and technical information in this news release is based on the independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Project Status Report Mangueiros Ni-Cu-Co Project, Bahia, Brazil," dated January 6, 2026, with an effective date of November 15, 2024, prepared by Douglas Reid, P.Eng., of SRK Consulting and available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is a consultant to the Company.

About Bahia Metals Corp.

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and advancing its flagship Mangueiros Main nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM sulphide project in Bahia State, Brazil.

The Company completed its initial public offering in January 2026, raising gross proceeds of $5.75 million, and acquired a 100% interest in Mangueiros Main and the Company's regional exploration projects, which were previously advanced by parties affiliated with Appian Capital Advisory Limited.

Follow Bahia Metals on LinkedIn and visit the Company's website at www.bahiametals.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected contributions and responsibilities of the Company's geological team and consultants; the Company's cooperation with P&E; the preparation, timing and completion of the initial MRE; the filing of the supporting NI 43-101 technical report; planned metallurgical testwork; the potential scope and timing of a PEA; the potential expansion of any Mineral Resource established at Mangueiros Main; the evaluation of Mangueiros West and the Company's other exploration assets; the district-scale potential of the Company's property portfolio; and the Company's strategy, objectives and priorities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308046

Source: Bahia Metals Corp.