Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax" or the "Company") today announced it has been certified under the Lovable Solution Partner Program and confirmed at the Select tier. The certification follows the Company's admission to the program, announced last week.

Lovable's Solution Partner Program operates four tiers: Registered, Select, Premier and Elite. Certification is a requirement for the Select tier and above, and partners progress based on certification, sold annual recurring revenue, and the annual recurring revenue their partnership manages.

Fairfax builds communications and operating infrastructure for organizations across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Clients include listed and pre-listed companies, private businesses, professional practices and consumer brands. The Company's platform, Fair, connects an organization's website, presentation materials, CRM and outbound communications as a single system, replacing the arrangement most organizations run today, in which a web developer, a designer, an agency and an internal staff member each hold a separate piece of the same story.

Fair was built first for public company investor relations, where disclosure obligations, timing rules and the cost of an out-of-date record set the highest standard the Company could build to. Having solved it there, the harder work is done. The same architecture now runs in real estate, medical and dental practices, legal, and other sectors where the problem appears in a simpler form: a website that no longer reflects the business, enquiries arriving faster than anyone can answer them, and client records held in a system that speaks to neither.

Certification gives Fairfax direct technical enablement, access to the partner resource hub, and eligibility for enterprise deal registration and revenue share on referred accounts.

"Every organization has the same problem, whether it is a listed company, a law firm or a medical practice," said Daniel Southan-Dwyer, President and Founder of Fairfax Partners. "Four suppliers holding four pieces of one story, and it still runs late. The build cost has come down to effectively nothing for us, so we are passing that to clients. The build is now included with Fair, and for any client carrying an outdated site, we rebuild it at no cost."

Fair is available now on Starter, Pro, Exec and Partner plans.

About Fairfax Partners Inc.

Fairfax Partners Inc. is a venture studio and investor relations firm operating across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Its clients range from private practices and consumer brands to companies listed on the TMX, CSE, NASDAQ, LSE, Euronext and ASX. Fairfax is the developer of Fair, an agentic operating system for digital infrastructure.

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Source: Fairfax Partners Inc.