Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (OTCQB: TRUFF) (FSE: 4YX) ("Rhelion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its corporate name change from Red Light Holland Corp. to Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. and changed its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") from "TRIP" to "RHEL" (collectively, the "Name and Ticker Change").

The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on the CSE at market open on August 7, 2026.

Name and Ticker Change

In connection with the Name and Ticker Change, the following new CUSIP (76206T108) and ISIN (CA76206T1XXX) numbers have been assigned to the Common Shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name and Ticker Change. Outstanding Common Share and warrant certificates bearing the former name of the Company are still valid and will not be affected by the Name and Ticker Change.

Shareholders with questions regarding their holdings are encouraged to contact their broker or the Company's transfer agent.

The rebrand reflects the Company's strategic evolution into a science-driven life sciences organization focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of naturally derived psychedelic medicines following the acquisition of Filament Health. The new corporate identity aligns with the Company's expanding clinical development programs, intellectual property portfolio and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Rhelion Life Sciences, commented:

"Today marks an exciting milestone in our Company's evolution. While our name has changed, our commitment to advancing innovative natural psychedelic medicines and creating long-term value for shareholders remains stronger than ever. We believe the Rhelion name better reflects who we are today and where we are headed as a science-focused life sciences company."

ABOUT RHELION LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

Rhelion is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world. The Company also operates in the Netherlands' legal adult-use market and supports voluntary data collection and research to help advance the scientific understanding of natural psychedelics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, research and development activities, clinical research programs, drug development initiatives, regulatory activities and the anticipated benefits and opportunities arising from the Company's acquisition of Filament Health Corp.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to drug development and commercialization, clinical trial execution and outcomes, regulatory approvals, intellectual property protection, financing availability, market conditions and general economic, business and industry conditions, as well as those risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308070

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.