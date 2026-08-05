TOKYO, Aug 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, is strengthening its efforts toward carbon neutrality to contribute to the development of a sustainable society. We announce the reduction rate of JCB's own greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions for FY2025.Goals and initiatives toward carbon neutralitySince the adoption of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change*1, efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have progressed globally. JCB is working to reduce its own GHG emissions on a global basis through switching to CO2-free electricity and implementing energy-saving measures in its offices.On June 1, 2022, JCB announced the following GHG emission reduction goals.[GHG emission reduction goals]No. | Goal1 Reduce GHG emissions by more than 50% in FY2022 compared to FY2013*2. Achieved in FY2022.2 Reduce GHG emissions by more than 80% in FY2025 compared to FY2013*2. Achieved in FY2025.3 Aim for net-zero GHG emissions in FY2030.*1 International agreement on GHG emission reduction adopted at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21).*2 Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions of JCB, its consolidated subsidiaries, and JCBI subsidiaries accounted for using the equity method.GHG emission reduction status in FY2025JCB's own GHG emissions in FY2025 decreased by 82.4% compared to FY2013, achieving the FY2025 reduction target. This was driven by the continued and expanded efforts to switch to CO2-free electricity and implement energy-saving measures in its offices. JCB will continue to work toward achieving net-zero GHG emissions in FY2030.Major energy-saving measures in officesIntroducing LED lighting, continuing to upgrade building equipment, such as air-conditioning systems, and optimizing air-conditioning operating hours.Initiatives contributing to the reduction of GHG emissionsJCB is also working to reduce environmental impact related to its business activities, in addition to reducing its own GHG emissions. One such initiative in Japan is the issuance of biomass cards.Issuance of biomass cards in JapanIn response to growing environmental awareness and customer demand for environmentally-conscious products, JCB Gold/Biomass Cards, partially made of plant-derived materials called biomass, have been issued in Japan since July 2023. Since then, JCB has increased the number of eligible cards in Japan, and the cumulative number of biomass cards issued in Japan reached approximately 500,000 cards as of the end of June in 2026.JCB's biomass cards use approximately 25% plant-derived biomass materials by weight. Since plants absorb CO2 as they grow, the cards help reduce GHG emissions by approximately 3.9 grams per card*3 compared to conventional cards made from petroleum-derived materials. The use of biomass materials also contributes to reducing the use of finite resources, such as petroleum.JCB will continue to promote environmentally-conscious initiatives, including issuing biomass cards and going paperless for customer documents, such as payment statements, thereby contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.*3 The GHG emission reduction effect is an estimated per-card value based on a comparison with conventional cards made from petroleum-derived materials.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.