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WKN: A2N4CD | ISIN: AU0000021461 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CH
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 20:56
0,176 Euro
-2,88 % -0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1740,19404.08.
0,1760,18604.08.
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2026 03:38 Uhr
171 Leser
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Galan Lithium Limited: Galan Lithium Releases Updated Investor Presentation

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to release an updated investor presentation, highlighting the Company's position as an emerging ASX-listed lithium producer with a top-10 global lithium resource, trading at a material discount to its ASX-listed peers.

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Highlights

  • Transition from developer to producer - Successful completion of wet commissioning at HMW and production of first processed lithium chloride in the June 2026 quarter

  • Path to first revenue - First lithium chloride concentrate and product sales targeted H2 2026

  • 9.5Mt contained LCE - A top-10 global lithium resource

  • First quartile of the global cost curve - HMW positioned as one of the world's lowest-cost lithium assets

  • Compelling relative value - GLN trades at a discount to its ASX-listed lithium peers on an EV / contained LCE basis

Access the full investor presentation

The full investor presentation is available via the ASX Company Announcements Platform link below.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03117946-6A1337336&v=undefined.

For further information contact:

COMPANY

MEDIA

Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega

Matt Worner

Managing Director

Vector Advisors

jp@galanlithium.com.au

mworner@vectoradvisors.au

+ 61 8 9214 2150

+61 429 522 924

About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan's flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America's 'lithium triangle'. Galan is distinguished by:

  • The size of its mineral resource. HMW is placed within the top 10 producing or development lithium projects globally,[1]

  • The purity of its mineral resource. The HMW mineral resource has the lowest impurity profile of any published lithium brine resource in Argentina,

  • Positioning on the cost curve. When in production, HMW is profiled to be in the first quartile of the industry cost curve,[2]

  • Near term production with permitted expansion. Galan is on track for first lithium chloride production in 2026 and has the construction permits to expand HMW to 21 ktpa LCE,

  • The RIGI. The RIGI is a large-scale investment framework in Argentina which provides income tax benefits, 30 years of fiscal stability and a range of other financial benefits. Galan and Rio Tinto are the only recipients of the RIGI within the lithium industry in Argentina, and

  • Exploration licences at Greenbushes South in Western Australia, close to and just south of the Tier 1 Greenbushes Lithium Mine.

[1] S&P Global Metals & Mining.

[2] Wood Mackenzie, iLi Markets

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galan-lithium-releases-updated-investor-presentation-1201647

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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